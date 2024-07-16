Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market Outlook 2024-2029: Digitalization to Drive a Surge in Investments by Colocation, Cloud, Internet, and Telecommunication Providers

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market by investment is expected to reach a value of $1.334 billion by 2029 from $652 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%

The Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market provides several opportunities to operators. Several players enter the market to explore the region and enjoy the opportunities.

The growth in data center activities across the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market will be a major source of revenue for construction contractors. Some prominent construction contractors in the Central & Eastern Europe data center construction market include AECOM, Arup, DataDome, Deerns, Flour Corporation, ISG, Mercury, Turner & Townsend, Winthrop Engineering and Contracting, and others.

Digitalization across businesses will contribute to a surge in data center investments by colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunication providers. Telecom companies such as Orange, T-Mobile, A1 Telekom, O2 (Telefonica), Vodafone, and others are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in the region.

Data center operators' trend of procuring renewable energy to power their facilities will likely continue during the forecast period. Several operators are signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies. For instance, in November 2023, Google signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to procure renewable energy in Poland to generate 50MW of electricity from wind farms.

The demand for data storage and hosting services will likely increase in the region, which is why the Central & Eastern Europe data center construction market will likely witness new players' entry. Supply chain disruptions, increasing inflation rates, shortage of skilled workforce, and political disturbances in Russia are likely to have a negative impact on the market.

Vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Delta Electronics provide infrastructure based on OCP design. This will aid in market revenue growth for these vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems. The major colocation operators active in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market include Rostelecom, IXcellerate, 3data, Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Global Data Centers, 3S Group, and others.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Incorporating modular power infrastructure will likely provide higher Operational Expenditure (OPEX) savings for data centers over time as they are efficient, require lower maintenance, and reduce space.

The importance of monitoring is growing with the adoption of intelligent real-time monitoring software with automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features that can predict maintenance requirements, component failures, and automatic switchovers for uninterrupted operations.

In terms of cooling systems, free cooling techniques have grown significantly in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market over the last few years across regions with favorable climatic conditions that can use evaporative/adiabatic coolers for data center cooling purposes.

Innovative designs such as district heating are expected to grow among data centers developed in colder climatic conditions. For instance, Floridsdorf Hospital in Vienna, Austria, received waste heat from Digital Realty's data center facility in Vienna, Austria.

AI techniques regarding fire safety systems have grown significantly globally over the last few years. It is used in fire detection systems and control panels of fire safety systems in data centers. It helps to control fire at an early stage.

Innovative technologies, such as HYGOOD Acoustic Nozzle and iFLOW Technology, are used in data center fire safety systems.

Apart from construction, installation, and commissioning services, data centers also invest in improving physical security, monitoring, and management of facilities through DCIM in real time.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Russia

In 2023, the Russian data center construction market witnessed an investment of around USD 223 million, which was around a growth of 17% from 2022.

Around 335 MW of data center capacity will be added to the Russian market during 2023-2029. Some of Russia's major data center providers include Russia's State Nuclear Energy Corporation (Rosatom), OBIT, Wildberries, Key Point, 3Data, and others.

Poland

In 2023, the Poland data center construction market witnessed an investment of around USD 187 million, around a 1.08% increase in investment compared to 2022. Major Data center investors in Poland include Atman Data Centre, Vantage Data Centers, and Data4.

Poland's data center market is among the emerging markets and has recently witnessed growth. The market has witnessed several new entrants, such as Data4 and Vantage Data Centers, that are building their presence in the market.

One of the major factors driving the Poland market is increasing land prices and unavailability of land to scale up in prime locations in Western European countries such as the UK and Germany, leading to investors shifting their focus to markets such as Poland, that offer ample availability of land and power with options to scale up stably.

Austria

Austria holds a significant position in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market and witnessed an increase in investment of 18% as compared to 2022. Major Data center investors in Poland include Atman Data Centre, Vantage Data Centers, and Data4.

The market is witnessing the entry of several global cloud companies investing in the market. For instance, Microsoft and Google planned to open a dedicated cloud region nationwide. Amazon Web Services has planned to open an edge location in the country.

The investment by all these major operators will allow other global colocation operators, such as Equinix, Vantage Data Centers, and others, to enter the market and explore the benefits and opportunities offered by the country.

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Other countries include Czechia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, and others. These countries witnessed one to two investments, and the trend is expected to remain the same for the next two to three years.

The demand from Russia will likely shift to these countries due to the political instability between Russia and Ukraine. These countries have ample land and the presence of global operators such as Digital Realty in Croatia and Equinix in Bulgaria.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $652 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1334 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Europe

MARKET DYNAMICS



Market Opportunities & Trends

Sustainability Initiatives Attract Data Center & Cloud Operators

Growth in 5G Connectivity & Deployment of Edge Data Centers

Adoption of AI-based Infrastructure

Market Growth Enablers

Adoption of Cloud-based Services

IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Centers

Increase in Data Center Investments

Market Restraints

Supply Chain Disruptions Hamper Market Growth

Site Selection Hindrances in Data Center Development

Skilled Workforce Challenges

Security Challenges Impact Data Center Growth

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Major Vendors

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Aermec

Airedale

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Altron

AODC

Arup

Aurora Group

DataDome

Deerns

DIPL-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Fluor Corporation

Free Technologies Engineering

GreenMDC

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IMOS

ISG

KKCG Group

Mace

Mercury

PORR Group

STRABAG

TECHKO

Tetra Tech

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

ZAUNERGROUP

Prominent Data Center Investors

3data

3S Group

Amazon Web Services

Artnet

Atman

Beyond.pl

ClusterPower

Data4

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

IXcellerate

Magenta Telekom

Microsoft

Neterra

Netia

NTT DATA

Orange Business Services

Rostelecom Data Centers

Stadtwerke Feldkirch

T-Mobile

Vantage Data Centers

VK Cloud Solutions

Yandex

New Entrants

AtlasEdge

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Support Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

