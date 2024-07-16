Protein Crystallization Market Report 2024-2029, Featuring Rigaku, Mettler-Toledo, Corning, Greiner Bio-One, Hampton Research, Jena Bioscience, Bruker, Creative Proteomics & Molecular Dimensions

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Crystallization Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Protein Crystallization Market was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project steady growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.25% through 2029.



Protein crystallization is a crucial step in the process of determining the structure of proteins, which is vital for drug discovery, biomedical research, and understanding various biological processes. The global protein crystallization market plays a significant role in facilitating advancements in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and structural biology. Recent advancements in protein crystallization techniques, such as high-throughput screening methods, automated systems, and novel crystallization reagents, have significantly enhanced the efficiency and success rate of protein crystallization experiments. These technological innovations are driving the growth of the protein crystallization market by offering researchers better tools to accelerate their research and drug development processes.



Structural biology plays a crucial role in understanding the molecular mechanisms of diseases and designing targeted therapies. As the demand for structural information on proteins continues to rise, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for protein crystallization services and products. This trend is fueled by the growing focus on precision medicine and personalized therapeutics, where detailed structural insights are essential for drug design and optimization.

The biopharmaceutical industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in biotechnology, and the demand for innovative therapies. Protein crystallization is integral to the drug discovery and development process in the biopharmaceutical industry, driving the demand for protein crystallization services and products. As a result, the expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector is propelling the growth of the global protein crystallization market.





Technological Advancements



In recent years, technological advancements have been propelling various industries forward, and the protein crystallization market is no exception. Protein crystallization, a crucial step in structural biology and drug discovery, has seen significant growth due to advancements in techniques, instrumentation, and automation. Automation and robotics have revolutionized protein crystallization by streamlining processes and increasing throughput. Automated liquid handling systems, robotic arms, and imaging systems have significantly improved the efficiency and reproducibility of protein crystallization experiments. These advancements enable high-throughput screening of crystallization conditions, leading to faster discovery of protein structures.



HTS platforms have become increasingly sophisticated, allowing researchers to screen thousands of crystallization conditions simultaneously. These platforms utilize advanced imaging techniques and data analysis algorithms to identify promising crystallization conditions quickly. By accelerating the screening process, HTS platforms save time and resources, driving the adoption of protein crystallization in both academic and industrial settings. Microfluidic devices and lab-on-a-chip technologies offer precise control over fluid handling and manipulation, making them ideal for protein crystallization experiments. These miniature systems enable researchers to perform experiments with minimal sample consumption and high reproducibility. Microfluidic-based protein crystallization platforms also facilitate the study of protein dynamics and kinetics, providing valuable insights into the crystallization process.



Cryo-EM has emerged as a powerful technique for determining protein structures at near-atomic resolution. Recent advancements in cryo-EM instrumentation and image processing algorithms have significantly improved its resolution and throughput. Cryo-EM complements traditional X-ray crystallography by providing structural information for proteins that are challenging to crystallize. As cryo-EM technology becomes more accessible and affordable, it is driving growth in the protein crystallization market.



Based on the category of Product, Consumables emerged as the dominant player in the global market for Protein Crystallization in 2023. Consumables encompass a wide range of products crucial for protein crystallization experiments, including crystallization plates, reagents, buffers, and screening kits. These consumables are essential for preparing protein samples, setting up crystallization experiments, and analyzing the resulting crystals. The growing demand for protein-based drugs and the need for understanding complex biological structures have led to a surge in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. As a result, there is a continuous demand for consumables in protein crystallization experiments. Advances in protein crystallization techniques and instrumentation have created a demand for specialized consumables that can meet the evolving needs of researchers. Manufacturers are investing in developing innovative consumables with improved performance, reproducibility, and ease of use, driving market growth.



North America emerged as the dominant region in the global Protein Crystallization market in 2023, holding the largest market share in terms of value. North America boasts a robust ecosystem for research and development, particularly in the field of life sciences. Major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, along with prominent academic institutions, are continuously investing in protein crystallization research. These investments fuel the development of innovative technologies and methodologies, driving the growth of the protein crystallization market in the region.



Rigaku

Mettler-Toledo International

Corning

Greiner Bio-One

Hampton Research

Jena Bioscience

Bruker Corporation

Creative Proteomics

Molecular Dimensions

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Protein Crystallization Market, By Product:

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

Protein Crystallization Market, By Technology:

X-ray Crystallography

Cryo-electron Microscopy

NMR Spectroscopy

Others

Protein Crystallization Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Academic And Research Institutes

Protein Crystallization Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



