European Defense Integration Report 2024: Investment Opportunities for Prime Contractors, Suppliers and Institutional Investors across the European Defense Integration Value Chain

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Defense Integration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



European defense integration has been greatly reassessed in recent years. Previously, this was built around the post World War II consensus and Cold War. After the 1990s, the threat of a major European conflict disappeared until the Russo-Ukraine crisis, which culminated in a full-scale war after 2022. This returned a sense of urgency to European defense issues, increased military spending and cooperation, and raised investments in defense industry and economic self-sufficiency. While these changes are aimed at a variety of threats, Russia is the primary European concern.

In the last decade, the EU has increasingly tried to develop its ability to act independently through multilateral institutions and individual level EU member state cooperation. This cooperation seeks to drive down procurement time and costs through joint funding, ensure uniformity and interoperability in equipment, and raise the global competitiveness European defense firms.

This report outlines key programs and funding for research and development, describing where the EU utilizes joint funding. It also outlines the way multilateral institutions and foreign states affect European security.



Key Highlights

Overview of European defense integration

Studies of emerging trends and their broader impact on the market.

Analysis of the various military and civilian hypersonic technologies programs currently under development, their history, and projections on future development initiatives.

Report Scope

The key technology and commercialisation challenges that European defense integration is facing

The investment opportunities for prime contractors, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole European defense integration value chain are covered.

Highlights from the range of different sustainability programs currently being undertaken by various defense and aerospace companies.

Reasons to Buy

Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the European defense integration theme.

Understanding how spending on European defense integration will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

Company Coverage:

BAE

Thales

Saab

ECA

Dassault

Fincantieri

Hendsoldt

Kongsberg

Indra

Leonardo

MBDA

Naval Group

Rheinmetall

Bittium

Chaniters

Danish Aerotech

ESG

gomSpace

Rohde & Schwarz

Schiebel

Terma

Key Topics Covered:

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Aerospace and Defense trends

Industry Analysis

Timeline

Companies

Aerospace and Defense companies

Militaries

Public companies

Private companies

M&A trends

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, defense, and security sector

Scorecard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d72gp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.