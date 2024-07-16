Top Trends in the Tobacco and Smoking Alternatives Market: Alternatives Beyond Vaping

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Tobacco and Smoking Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is part of a series on the top trends for consumers sectors to focus on in 2024. The report identifies the consumer sentiment, market development, innovation landscape, issues and challenges facing the tobacco and alternatives industry, and brand actions happening within each trend.



The tobacco and alternatives industry continues to gradually decline as regulation and health trends further restrict usage. The alternatives market is seeing significant change as consumers and governments are starting to view all nicotine-based products under the same lens. More than ever brands have to be careful how products are marketed, although there are some potential innovation opportunities in nicotine-free products.



Key Insights

Anticipating regional patterns of regulation is crucial as although some government policies have proved unreliable, the goal posts can shift quickly.

Alternative product development continues to be the way forward, with completely nicotine-free products likely to be the next focus in smoking cessation.

For tobacco itself limited marketing and innovation scope means affordability and convenience will be the main concerns moving forward.

Report Scope

Understand the challenges and opportunities for tobacco and alternatives in order to tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the tobacco industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Tobacco and alternatives market overview

Regulation 2.0

Alternatives beyond vaping

Affordability overrides habit

Ecommerce opportunities

Eco design

Takeaways

Company Coverage:

BAT

Philip Morris

Juul

Altria Group

Terea

Imperial Tobacco

Japan Tobacco International

Vaporesso

TAAT

Elfbar

