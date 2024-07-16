Staffing Industry Analysts Names ZRG to 2024 Largest Staffing Firms in U.S. List

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG is proud to announce that the company has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) new list of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. in 2024.



Released this year on July 10, SIA examined reports from estimated 2023 staffing revenue and market share, as well as largest skill segments supplied and headquarter locations for each firm to compile the rankings.

ZRG was listed among 241 of the largest staffing firms in the nation that generated revenue of at least $100 million in 2023. In total, the firms in this list generated $145.2 billion in revenue, thereby comprising 76.0% of the domestic market by SIA estimates.

“We are honored to be recognized among the top players in the industry,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG, one of the fastest growing talent firms in the world. “We have been able to climb these rankings through expansion beyond executive search to offering “culture fit,” interim, and RPO services and through strategic acquisitions over the past few years.”

Recent domestic acquisitions by ZRG include Brimstone Consulting Group, a boutique strategy consulting firm (Dec. 2021); RoseRyan, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based provider of finance and accounting consulting solutions (April 2022); Helbling & Associates, a national executive search firm focused on real estate, facilities, and construction (June 2023); and The Registry, an Interim Executive Solutions firm specializing in higher education (August 2023).

ZRG also recently acquired London-based executive search firm Walter James (Dec. 2021); Walking The Talk, a leading culture consulting firm (July 2021); and Ignata Finance Group (March 2024). ZRG’s organic growth continues across the UK, EU, and Middle East in retained search, on-demand talent solutions, and consulting.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global search and talent advisory firm with 30+ offices on five continents that provides people solutions for our clients' most complex talent issues. Core offerings include revolutionary, data-based, executive search focusing on senior leadership around the world. ZRG’s suite of on-demand (interim) talent offerings help fill open roles and address project-based work with specialized talent. The firm’s consulting and advisory solutions focus on key issues like “culture fit,” strategic alignment, coaching, and sales optimization. Visit the company’s new website ZRGpartners.com.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest-growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.