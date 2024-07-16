Cyber Acoustics Sets New Standard for Call Centers with AI-Powered Training Headset that Eliminates Background Noise from Any Environment

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, contact centers, and homes, today announced the Cyber Acoustics AC-304TR, a new headset for call centers featuring AI noise cancelation so powerful it blocks virtually any background noise in any environment, leading to clear, professional customer interactions. The AC-304TR provides flexibility for coaches to provide elevated agent training and assistance through secure wireless pairing, making it easier for coaches to connect to agent’s calls and offer guidance directly.

The AC-304TR joins Cyber Acoustics’ expanding line of call and contact center headsets, all designed to address technology pain points reported by the world’s largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies and their clients. These include costly noise-canceling software subscriptions, complicated office infrastructure to reduce background noise, and training solutions that create inventory management challenges for IT managers.





AI noise-cancelation provides superior call quality in any environment

Featuring a multi-microphone design powered by a hardware AI chip, the AC-304TR filters out virtually all background noise, providing clear audio communication in any environment. This is especially useful in contact centers, as agents either work in a bustling office with other agents just feet away, or remotely with barking dogs, other animal sounds, lawn mowers, rowdy kids, or fan noise.

Hearing background noise is reported to lower customer satisfaction (CSAT) rates for call centers, as both agents and customers often have to repeat themselves, leading to longer call times and more frustration from both parties. This makes environmental noise-cancelation crucial for call centers, that often go to great lengths and expense to achieve a quiet background for agents.

The AC-304TR features AI noise-cancelation technology so effective contact centers no longer need to supplement environments with noise-canceling software subscriptions or complex office infrastructure such as white noise machines, helping to reduce costs while delivering positive customer experiences.

State-of-the-art training solutions help with inventory management

The patent-pending AC-304TR eliminates the need for Quick Disconnect (QD) headsets, which typically lack Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC), and require the coach to have two headsets, one to assist the agent and one to connect to their tablet or PC. With this solution, both the agent and the coach receive the benefit of ENC. The HS-1500BT also allows coaches the freedom to move about the call center floor while maintaining a simultaneous secure wireless connection to their computer or tablet.

The AC-304TR offers a secure Bluetooth connection to the Cyber Acoustics HS-1500BT, a professional wireless headset coaches wear that allows them to connect to each agent’s call to listen, and if needed, take over the conversation with the press of a button. The secure wireless connection between the AC-304TR and the HS-1500BT utilizes encryption security ensuring no other devices, including another HS-1500BT from a different coach, will connect to the agent’s AC-304TR, keeping the call between an agent and customer secure.

The combination of the AC-304TR and HS-1500BT also offer an alternative to DECT wireless technology by giving agent’s the freedom to move to a different area in the call center when there is a need to help a customer troubleshoot an issue with larger products. Just one HS-1500BT wireless headset can be shared with any number of agents, making it a cost-effective solution for contact centers.

The broad applications of the Cyber Acoustics’ line help streamline the number of headsets needed for effective training and ongoing day-to-day customer support, leading to less overall inventory to manage and support.

Simple, seamless connectivity and functionality

Connecting to an agent’s AC-304TR is simple. Just press the Bluetooth button on the AC-304TR in-line controller to connect to the agent’s call. This allows the coach to listen to the conversation without being heard. If the coach would like to take over the call, they press the mic select button on the AC-304TR in-line controller and now they are able to speak directly to the customer while the agent is still able to listen. When help is no longer needed the coach simply presses the Bluetooth button on the AC-304TR in-line controller to disconnect and then moves on to the next agent needing assistance. This process can be repeated with any number of AC-304TR headsets that have been pre-paired to the coach’s HS-1500BT.

Cyber Acoustics AC-304TR USB Training Headset with AI Noise Cancelation features

Improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the training and agent/coach interaction with a modern solution

AI noise-cancelation technology eliminates background noise and the need for additional noise-canceling software

Secure design provides secure wireless connection to coach’s HS-1500BT headset, while preventing connection to other Bluetooth devices

In-line controller for agent volume/mute and connection with HS-1500BT headset Microphone mute with LED indicator Volume up and down Integrated Bluetooth with button and LED indicator for connection to HS-1500BT Mic source button with LED indicator to select between agent and coach headset mic

Ambidextrous boom for left/right side use

Lightweight and durable

Adjustable headband

Leatherette earpads

Pricing and availability

The AC-304TR and HS-1500BT are now available globally. For reseller availability or direct sale pricing contact us here .

For more information about Cyber Acoustics’ call and contact center solutions visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/contact-centers. To learn how we can help promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/.

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost recycling program, accepting wired and wireless headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

