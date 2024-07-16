Trawick International Launches Commercial and Specialty Division, Appoints Industry Veteran Jack Coleman as President

MIAMI, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leading international insurance company, today announced the appointment of Jack Coleman as President of the new Commercial and Specialty division, effective immediately.



Coleman brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, primarily in creating specialty programs and underwriting. In his most recent role as Vice President of Independent Contractors Occupational Accident at Johnson & Johnson Insurance, he managed and underwrote a diverse portfolio of niche occupational accident and contingent liability products for commercial transportation and gig platform businesses. Previously, at Midlands Management, a Safety National Insurance Company subsidiary, Coleman honed his expertise in occupational accident, contingent liability, Texas Non-Subscription, and excess employers' liability programs, focusing on workplace injury programs for independent contractors and the gig economy.

As head of Commercial and Specialty at Trawick International, Coleman will drive marketing and underwriting strategies and develop new programs to generate profitable growth in the company’s current and future markets. His vast knowledge and skills in account management and marketing for excess and surplus lines insurance products will drive his strategic approach, ensuring the company’s offerings continue to meet the evolving needs of its partners and policyholders.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Jack to Trawick International. His leadership, esteemed market reputation, and technical expertise are critical to the success of Trawick International’s Commercial and Specialty division and will benefit our clients and partners. We anticipate significant achievements and growth in this area under his guidance.”

Coleman commented, “I am delighted to lead the new Commercial and Specialty division at Trawick International. The company is experiencing significant growth and diversification, and it is exciting to be a part of it. My focus is on guiding our team towards new horizons in commercial and specialty insurance, leveraging my experience to ensure our products and services are comprehensive and expertly grounded. My mission aligns with Trawick’s dedication to providing exceptional service and products, and my role allows me to bring a diverse perspective and wealth of experience to our valued clientele.”

Under Coleman’s leadership, Trawick International recently launched OccuSafe , an occupational hazard insurance offering for independent contractors. For more information, please contact jack.coleman@trawickinternational.com .

About Trawick International

For more than 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickholdings.com .