Trawick International Expands Access to World-Class Medical Care Through Partnership with SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leading provider of international insurance solutions, today announced a new partnership with SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital, one of the world’s top centers specializing in highly complex pediatric care, including oncology, neurosurgery, neurology, cardiac surgery, traumatology and orthopedics, pediatric and maxillofacial surgery, maternal-fetal medicine, and congenital diseases.

This collaboration provides Trawick International insureds with exclusive access to the hospital’s cutting-edge medical technology and compassionate, patient-centered care. The agreement is designed to expand international treatment options for families seeking high-quality medical solutions outside their country of residence.

Exclusive Benefits for Policyholders

Reduced or waived deductible: A 50% reduction will apply if the deductible outside the U.S. is USD 5,000. If the deductible outside the U.S. is USD 3,000 or less, it will be completely waived.

Pre-travel remote medical evaluation included (Telemedicine): Before traveling, insureds will be able to receive a teleconsultation or medical opinion from specialists at SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital at no additional cost.

Program valid from November 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026.



“At Trawick International, we are committed to expanding access to exceptional healthcare for our insureds,” said David Capote, President of Trawick LATAM. “Our collaboration with SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital ensures that families have access to world-class treatment options and personalized support when they need it most.”

For more than two decades, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance solutions, offering a wide range of innovative products designed to meet the needs of travelers, expatriates, students, and businesses around the world. With a strong commitment to service excellence and global support, Trawick International continues to deliver protection and peace of mind to its clients. For more information, visit trawickholdings.com

