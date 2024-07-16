Next-Generation Biofuels Market Share Projected to Reach USD 109.3 Billion by 2034 | CAGR 24.5%: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study concludes that the global next-generation biofuels market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 14.8 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 109.3 Billion by 2034.

Next-Generation Biofuels Market Report Overview

The quest for sustainable sources of energy is, therefore, more relevant now than ever in a society where people are wiser and more environmentally conscious. Next-generation fuels take the form of state-of-the-art energy alternatives aimed at tiding the growing demands of the planet while not compromising its future. The fuels of the next generation are not any energy source. Solutions of that kind may be characterized as sustainable and innovative, able to alter how we think about our energy systems. Precisely, these fuels are designed from unconventional resources and state-of-the-art technologies that are purposed to create energy in abundance, efficiently, and cleanly. These fuels right from hydrogen fuel created through sophisticated electrolysis to biofuels from algae and agricultural waste currently represent the cutting edge of energy innovation.

The potential for second and third-generation or advanced biofuels in mitigating carbon emissions and ending dependence on fossil fuels is very huge. They are generated from non-food biomass sources such as algae, municipal solid wastes, specially grown energy crops, and wastes from the forest and agroecosystems. They offer better energy yields with reduced greenhouse gas emissions and more significant environmental benefits. Current research and development is powered by enhancing conversion technologies expected to bring down manufacturing costs and increase production scale. There are, however, still problems to be licked regarding policy support, large-scale production capability, and technological advancement. If a sustainable energy future is going to be attained by decarbonizing transportation, the need for next-generation biofuels will be necessary.

Competitive Landscape:

The Next-Generation Biofuels Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Solazyme

POET-DSM

Chemtex Group

Sundrop Fuels Inc.

Enerkem

Algenol Biofuels

Abengoa S.A.

Gevo

Joule Unlimited, Inc.

GranBio

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell PLC

Chevron Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Cargill

Analyst View:

Production of next-generation biofuels from unconventional material sources, such as algae and agricultural waste, is very promising with regard to reducing carbon emissions and alleviating dependence on fossil fuels. This kind of biofuels provides improved energy output while ensuring environmental benefits. From a policy point of view, regulations around the world encourage this industry. To date, North America has been dominating the biofuel market due to its developed infrastructure and strong state support. On the other hand, Europe is more into encouraging development.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Climate Impact and Sustainability

Next-generation biofuels can mitigate climate change by potentially reducing significant amounts of GHG emissions. It is not dependent upon fossil fuels and maintains a more sustainable substitute for those industries that form a large carbon footprint: heavy transportation and aircraft.

Growing Need for Reliable and Clean Power Production

With increasing global population and urbanization, the demand for power is also continuously on the rise. Considering that most regions have a high reliance on fossil fuels for energy generation, this by extension raises greenhouse gas emissions. In light of this circumstance, benefits accruable from generally using biofuels, especially those produced from renewable feedstocks and having relatively smaller carbon footprints than fossil fuels, are underscored.

Market Trends:

Government Policies That Are Favorable

Across the world, a good number of governments are rolling out supporting policies to spur next-generation biofuels development and uptake. The policies can be aimed at enhancing low-carbon development, which will cause a reduction in GHG emissions from the aviation and transport sectors.

Segmentation:

Next-Generation Biofuels Market is segmented based on Biofuel Type, Process, Raw Material, Application, and Region.

Biofuel Type Insights

Being a non-edible liquid fuel, biodiesel reduces pollutants and cleans up the transport sector. It's cleaner than regular diesel fuel. Helping with waste management, anaerobic digestion produces biogas, which runs biobuses and generates electricity. Biobutanol replaced future gasoline, having in itself better qualities for the performance of engines built in the next generation. It's a much more suitable choice of biofuel, given its higher-octane rating and blend ratios. Their aviation counterpart, in the form of SAFs, has underway research and development processes and is called biojet fuels; it has the most promising future prospect to transform the industrial and transportation sectors. These options are expected to cut down air travel's carbon footprint.

Process Insights

In the biochemical process, microorganisms break down complex organic materials into simpler components and then use these components to ferment the components that will make biofuels. The thermochemical process uses quite a significant amount of energy and also requires very high temperatures and pressure. To ensure sustainability and environmental persistence, it has been the goal of researchers to maximize reaction conditions and take power from renewable sources to reduce the amount of energy needed to obtain biofuels from the thermochemical processes. This will depend upon the long-term environmental sustainability based on the same traits.

Application Insights

Because they are cleaner than gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel and produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions, biofuels are mostly utilized in transportation. They can be put into the mix of sustainable energy if used in power plants as well. Biofuels expand the list of energy use since they can be used for heating and industrial processes.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, India to get next-generation nuclear fuel, says Russian Nuclear Agency chief; calls nation a key partner. Russian state nuclear corporation-Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev praised India as a key partner and announced that India will receive next-generation nuclear fuel this summer. He also hosted Atomic Energy Commission chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty in Siberia's Tomsk region, showing him the fourth-generation site for the safest atomic reactor in history.

In May 2024, Toyota showcases next-generation engines adaptable to different fuels. Toyota Motor showcased next-generation engines that can be used in cars as varied as hybrids and those running on biofuel, as it targets tougher emissions standards and doubles down on its strategy of selling more than just EVs.

Regional Insights

North America: The United States will further continue leading in the use of biofuels, given the already well-built infrastructure and strong state support given by the renewable fuel regulations. The supply of feedstock and the competition it poses toward arable land use for food production could be considered a worrying situation. Major roles are played by other countries like Canada, because of its big lands for agriculture and priorities on bio-innovation.

The United States will further continue leading in the use of biofuels, given the already well-built infrastructure and strong state support given by the renewable fuel regulations. The supply of feedstock and the competition it poses toward arable land use for food production could be considered a worrying situation. Major roles are played by other countries like Canada, because of its big lands for agriculture and priorities on bio-innovation. Europe: Coupled with its aggressive climate targets, Europe is pushing to the limit in terms of research and development for next-generation biofuels to ensure environmentally green sustainability. The European Union Renewable Energy Directive makes it compulsory for member states to use biofuel and is what urges the market in Europe. However, such strict restrictions and expensive production costs may pose barriers.

