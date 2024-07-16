SignalPET Announces New Initiative to Empower Veterinary Graduates

Dallas, TX, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalPET, a leading veterinary technology company, just announced a groundbreaking new Graduate Incentive program designed to nurture the next generation of veterinary leaders — giving them the knowledge, tools, and confidence they need for a lifetime of success. The program offers a rare opportunity for recent graduates to receive three months’ access to the company’s revolutionary SignalRAY veterinary solution — completely free.

SignalRAY leverages the most advanced artificial intelligence and deep machine learning technologies to enhance veterinarians’ work with precision radiographic interpretations delivered in real-time. Through this initiative, vets will feel empowered—with a reliable second set of eyes confirming their own interpretations. This will lead not only to higher quality care and better outcomes but will also give them the confidence they need to grow in their careers.

The initiative supports SignalPET’s ongoing mission of fostering innovation and advancing technology in the veterinary industry, and the company believes deeply in the boundless potential of young talent as an integral part of this mission. In response to the announcement, SignalPET’s CEO Lior Kuyer said, “Today’s veterinary graduates are the future of our industry. And through this initiative, we’re able to give them the support they deserve to uplift them on their professional journey.”

More information on SignalPET’s Graduate Incentive program can be found here .

About SignalPET

SignalPET stands as the gold standard in comprehensive veterinary technology, offering an array of patented solutions that seamlessly integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies with the expertise of veterinary specialists. With a remarkable presence in just four years, SignalPET’s solutions are offered in over 2,500 vet hospitals, are used by over 5,000 clinicians, and currently interpret close to 50,000 films weekly for veterinarians. As leaders in the field of veterinary diagnostics, SignalPET continues to redefine the landscape by providing transformative platforms that enhance the precision and efficiency of radiology services and revolutionize the way veterinary professionals practice and deliver quality care. Learn more about SignalPET at https://www.signalpet.com/ .

