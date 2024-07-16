Office buzz or buzzkill: Jabra’s research reveals the impact audio has on performance and overall office culture

• 74% say working in loud environments makes them mentally tired

• 37% want employers to increase work-from-home frequency to better mental wellbeing

• 66% think catering office spaces to all employee work preferences can drive better business results

LOWELL, Mass., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research released today by Jabra analyzed the role audio plays on cognitive, emotional, and physical wellbeing in the workplace and found return to office initiatives can create unintended consequences if not managed well. The research was carried out among 2,000 knowledge workers across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The findings revealed that improving workspaces to correlate with employee preference can positively influence mental wellbeing and productivity, ultimately encouraging a positive office culture and providing organizations with a competitive advantage.

After years of isolation following pandemic-forced remote work, the solution to prevent burnout and loneliness was the return to office. Yet according to Jabra research, promising an ideal workplace culture through a hybrid structure isn’t enough – technology investments also have an important role to play.

While 9 in 10 knowledge workers say getting work done, being able to focus on work, and maintaining good mental health are equally important, the changes needed for workspaces that will allow for the return to office to be successful are being undersold. Nearly three quarters (74%) of workers say working in a loud environment makes them mentally tired and look towards clear and high-quality sound to enhance their ability to focus. For company leaders encouraging a return to office, investing in spaces and technology that improve their employees’ productivity is a necessity.

Office buzz or a productivity buzzkill?

While organizations are continuing to push for employees to return to offices, nearly half (47%) of respondents say they are stressed by noise at the office not allowing them to focus. To successfully hire, retain, and encourage a positive office culture, Jabra research calls for a strategic approach to revamping spaces that align with employee working styles.

Audio plays an important role in eliminating distractions: 37% of knowledge workers surveyed say it is difficult for them to be productive at work when coworkers are taking calls at their desks without headphones. While 39% reported it was equally difficult to lead or participate in their own calls when coworkers are taking meetings from their desks without headphones. To avoid noise and limit distractions, over half of workers (59%) say they are expected to take calls away from their desks in a separate room and use professional headphones (69%).

The findings show the impact noise has on overall productivity and performance. With 74% saying clear and high-quality sound enhances their ability to focus on tasks and projects, it is critical that leaders do all they can to provide the right technology and a conducive environment for employees returning to the office to avoid the productivity buzzkill.

Loud environments and their impact on mental wellbeing

Beyond disruption, poor audio quality also has negative consequences on work and mental health, with 54% of knowledge workers saying poor quality audio during conference calls negatively impacts their wellbeing.

The impact loud environments have on mental health and wellbeing is clear: nearly three quarters (74%) say working in a loud environment makes them mentally tired. Furthermore, nearly two-thirds of respondents agree that working in a loud environment makes them physically tired (63%) and it is difficult for them to feel passionate about their work when working in such an environment (63%).

Investing in the right technology for employees, whether in-office, remote, or operating on a hybrid schedule is necessary for business success. Jabra’s research notes that knowledge workers believe higher-quality meeting audio can positively impact their interpersonal skills in the workplace through clearer communication (43%), improved collaboration (40%), and enhanced communication skills (37%).

Business success relies on strategic workspaces

As disruptive noise was found to have a negative impact on overall mental health and productivity, knowledge workers believe employers have a responsibility to address audio issues in a variety of ways to improve office culture. This ranges from providing noise-cancelling headphones as part of standard office equipment (37%) and allowing employees to work from home more frequently (37%). Nearly a third (32%) say their employer could also designate specific areas for different types of activities such as quiet zones or collaborative zones to ensure employees have options available in the offices.

With a positive impact on both business and employees, 2 in 3 knowledge workers agree that employers should invest more in creating an inclusive workplace. Gone are the days where offices solely catered to a single type of employee and one perceived working style.

Josh Blalock, Chief Video Evangelist at Jabra, said: “The way of work is constantly evolving, and with offices pushing for a hybrid working model, knowledge workers today are struggling with the ability to focus in the workplace. The office is filled with distractions, and unwanted and disruptive noise can have a significant impact on employees’ mental wellbeing and productivity. Leaders requesting a return to office need to invest in creating an office space that caters to all working styles, in addition to investing in high-quality technology to ensure knowledge workers can bring their best selves to work.”

Note to editors

The survey was carried out by TEAM LEWIS Research amongst 2,000 knowledge workers, aged between 18 and 65 in 4 countries worldwide across United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The study was conducted between March 27th and April 5th, 2024.

PR contact

Hayley Minardi

hminardi@jabra.com

Lauren Johnson

TEAM LEWIS

jabraus@teamlewis.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on over 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

© 2024 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa61a7d-20cf-4bac-abd4-31a58b105700