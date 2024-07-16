4 out of 5 U.S. Employees Rank Lifestyle Change Support as One of the Most Important Factors to Consider with Weight-Loss Drugs, New Survey Reveals

Dallas, TX, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey conducted by Wondr Health, an industry leader in behavior-change programs for weight and obesity management, highlighted lifestyle change support as a top factor individuals consider when taking a weight-loss drug. While consumer demand for GLP-1 drugs remains a hot topic, these findings are especially relevant for employers as they evaluate 2025 wellness benefits that are cost-effective, deliver measurable results, and meet the diverse needs of their workforce.

Wondr Health conducted the survey in June and asked individuals to identify and multi-select which factors are most important to consider when taking weight-loss medications. 775 Wondr Health participants across 50+ employer and health plan clients responded ranking the following factors in order of importance:

Lifestyle change support – 77.9%

Medical supervision – 69.9%

Overall effectiveness – 69.3%

Potential side effects – 69.2%

Loss of muscle tissue – 63.5%

Cost – 57.3%

Potential to regain weight – 54.7%

Emotional health support – 54.5%

FDA approval – 38.6%

Implications for long-term use – 34.3%

“When it comes to engagement and outcomes, the findings from this survey support our published research that shows participants who consistently use the Wondr program over a 12-month period achieve clinically significant weight loss and are able to sustain it,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “People will put in the work to lose weight and improve their health when they have access to lifestyle change support personalized for their individual needs.”

Regardless of where employers land on GLP-1 drug coverage, behavior change is the foundation for improving and sustaining health outcomes. Today, over 1,000 employers and 80 health plans have added the Wondr behavior-change program to benefit plans for 10 million people. In 2023, Wondr expanded its capabilities to provide clinical support, tailored medication management, and prescribing for employers who cover GLP-1s and other weight-loss drugs.

“Employers have more options than just covering GLP-1s to treat obesity,” said Scott Paddock, Chief Executive Officer, Wondr Health. “With a proven behavior-change program alone, employers will significantly improve the health of their workforce and can expect a 2.1x ROI from Wondr.”

