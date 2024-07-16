LightSolver Bolsters Leadership Team to Accelerate Productization of its Laser-Based Computing System

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightSolver , creator of a new laser-based computing paradigm, today announced the appointment of Amir Oz as Chief Operations Officer and Miki Sapir as Vice President of Product Management. Oz and Sapir will play key roles in supporting product innovation and market adoption for LightSolver’s recently released LPU100 laser computing system .

The new hires bolster LightSolver’s efforts to accelerate commercialization of its technology, which is poised to outperform quantum and supercomputers. Oz and Sapir have both previously played key roles in productizing and scaling innovative, multi-disciplinary technologies and will help LightSolver architect its high-performance computing platform for organizations in the logistics, finance, aerospace and manufacturing sectors.

As Chief Operations Officer, Oz will be instrumental in building out LightSolver’s new enterprise cloud offering and productizing its on-premises hardware platform. He brings over two decades of multi-disciplinary experience leading complex technology and product operations across the automotive, enterprise storage, healthcare, and defense industries, with global enterprises like GE Health and SanDisk as well as successful scaleups like Infinidat.

“It's not every day that one has the opportunity to contribute to the creation of an entirely new computing system," said Oz. “LightSolver’s innovative laser-based method represents the next generation of computing. I look forward to helping drive the company’s product evolution across all operational aspects.

As VP of Product Management, Sapir will shape LightSolver’s strategic roadmap and product offerings and help tailor them to the requirements of LightSolver’s customer segments. He brings a wealth of experience in leading customer engagements from architect to executive levels and delivering enterprise-grade products to the market. Prior to LightSolver, he held several leadership roles in R&D and product management across the automotive, mobile, IoT, and cloud computing sectors at companies such as SanDisk, Western Digital, Infinidat, Align Technologies, and others.

“I am passionate about delivering to market new technologies that push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Sapir. “Right now, there is a significant demand for advanced computing methods, and it is clear that LightSolver stands out from the competition with its speed, performance, and scalability. I am confident that, with such a strong team of researchers and business veterans, LightSolver will continue to exceed market expectations well into the future.”

“We are pleased to welcome Amir and Miki to our talented team,” said LightSolver CEO and co-founder Ruti Ben-Shlomi, Ph.D. “They bring invaluable expertise that will be crucial in cementing LightSolver’s place as a true alternative to quantum computing and traditional HPC technology. With their help, we will make our laser-based computing system widely accessible, enabling enterprises to benefit from its fast processing speeds to optimize their critical business operations.”

For more information about LightSolver and its LPU100 laser computing system, please visit lightsolver.com or email info@lightsolver.com .

About LightSolver

LightSolver has successfully harnessed the unique physical properties of light to develop the first pure laser-based processing unit (LPU), an innovative computing method that is poised to outpace and outperform quantum and supercomputers. It utilizes all-optical coupled lasers that require no electronics to compute, enabling it to be as small as a traditional desktop computer while offering unrivaled scalability, low power requirements, and room temperature operation. Dr. Ruti Ben-Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky, physicists from the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, founded the company in 2020. More than 2/3 of the team are math and physics PhDs. LightSolver has secured investment from TAL Ventures, Entree Capital, IBI Tech Fund, and Angular Ventures. Connect with LightSolver @LightSolverCo on X and on LinkedIn . For more information, visit lightsolver.com .