Industry 5.0 Market to Surpass USD 470.43 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global industry 5.0 market will attain a value of USD 470.43 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Industry 5.0 is changing the whole manufacturing sector globally, by partnering with humans and smart technologies. Unlike Industry 4.0, Industry 5.0 is based on the IoT and innovative technology. None of them use human labor with AI and robots to enhance productivity and inventiveness. This market is growing based on customer requirements, such as niche or customized products, awareness level of sustainability and advancements in various fields like AI and Robotics.

Industry 5.0 Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 52.61 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 470.43 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Sustainability, Technology, Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rise of Sustainable Manufacturing Practices is Expected to Shape the Future Key Market Drivers Increased Demand for Personalized Products is Expanding the Market

Digital Twin has the Largest Market as it Helps in Making Informed Business Decisions

Digital twin has the largest market share in Industry 5.0 market in 2023. This is because it can maintain a digital copy of physical resources which may be described as the other copy of them. The digital twin developed based on the IoT, AI and machine learning provides important and useful information to make the correct decisions for enhancing production processes and thus is highly important for advanced manufacturing today.

Industrial 3D Printing to Have the Fastest Growth Due to Lower Production Costs

Industrial 3D printing is expected to be the fastest emerging segment due to its capabilities of manufacturing parts that are complicated and demand for personalization. Furthermore, reduced costs of production, and the ability to harness the supply chain solutions are some of the driving factors. The possibility of flexible, efficient and cost-effective production of this technology helps to drive rapid usage in the manufacturing industries.

North America to be the Leading Region, Thanks to its Proficient Technological Foundation

North American region continues to lead the industry 5.0 market because of its excellent technological foundation, investments in research and development, and numerous important industry stakeholders located within its borders. Manufacturing industry is well-developed in the region and especially in the US which heavily uses AI and Iot in their production. The automotive and aerospace industries in North America are significantly contributing to the growth of precision manufacturing & advanced automation technology, thereby maintaining its leading position in the market.

Industry 5.0 Market Insights:

Drivers

Increased Demand for Personalized Products is Expanding the Market

Advancements in AI and Robotics to Stimulates the Growth of Industry 5.0 Market

Rise of Cobots, AR and VR are bridging the Gap Between Human Skills and Advanced Machinery

Restraints

Shortage of Skilled workforce and Lack of Workforce Training

High Initial Investment Costs and Uncertainties in ROI

Risks of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches

Prominent Players in Industry 5.0 Market

The following are the Top Industry 5.0 Companies

ABB

Honeywell International Inc

Advanced Micro Devices

3D Systems

IBM Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Questions Answered in Industry 5.0 Market Report

What are the drivers and challenges for Industry 5.0 Market?

What is the potential for new entrants in the industry 5.0 Market?

How many segments are there in the industry 5.0 Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of industry 5.0 market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the industry 5.0 market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

