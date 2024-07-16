INNOCN Announces Prime Day Deal: $140 Off on the 45C1R Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Shenzhen, China, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 16, 2024 — Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN) is excited to unveil a special Prime Day offer on the INNOCN 45C1R Curved Ultrawide Monitor, bringing its price down by $140 from $699.99 to a discounted Prime Day exclusive of $559.99 , available from July 16th to July 17th.



This 45-inch monitor features a premium VA Panel with a stunning 5120x1440P resolution at up to 120Hz, offering a 32:9 aspect ratio that enriches both content creation and gaming experiences with unparalleled visual immersion.

The INNOCN 45C1R is designed for versatility and convenience, equipped with USB Type C, DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB A, USB-B, RJ45, and a 3.5MM Audio Jack for seamless connectivity across a variety of devices, including laptops, Macs, phones, tablets, and gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Its 1500R curvature reduces eye strain and enhances viewing comfort, while dual QHD resolution ensures vivid, lifelike visuals. Incorporating Adaptive-Sync and HDR 400 technology, the monitor delivers smooth, high-contrast images with professional-grade color accuracy (99% sRGB).

Ideal for multitasking, the 45C1R supports PIP / PBP split screen technology, allowing users to work efficiently across multiple input sources on a single screen. Whether for immersive gaming sessions, detailed content creation, or productive multitasking, the INNOCN 45C1R Curved Ultrawide Monitor offers unmatched performance and value. Pair it with high-performance gaming rigs or creative workstations to maximize your productivity and entertainment experiences.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive Prime Day offer to elevate your viewing setup with the INNOCN 45C1R Curved Ultrawide Monitor. Product Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C595Y7CT

About INNOCN

Founded in 2014, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)'s mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

