The Power of Value Selling Wins International Book Award Earning a total of a Dozen Awards and Accolades

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Book Fest™ recently announced the winners of the 2024 International Book Awards™ and ValueSelling Associates is proud to announce that The Power of Value Selling: The Gold Standard to Drive Revenue and Create Customers for Life by CEO Julie Thomas, was chosen as the overall winner in the Business: Sales category.



The International Book Awards (IBA) is one of the world’s largest international book award programs for mainstream, indie and self-published titles. Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year’s contest yielded thousands of entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results.





Winners and finalists of this year’s contest join a prestigious group of past laureates, including Pope Francis, Amy Tan, Anne Lamott, George Sanders, Julie Andrews, Clive Barker, Vanessa Williams, Shark Tank’s Daymon John, Brad Thor, Kitty Kelley, and many others.

Author Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, said, "This award is truly an honor. It validates that the real-world experiences I shared in The Power of Value Selling will help individuals in B2B sales succeed. Having worked with hundreds of thousands of revenue professionals globally, my goal for this book is to share the strategies we’ve developed to provide value to customers."

In addition to the International Book Award, Julie Thomas’ The Power of Value Selling has been honored with the following awards and accolades:

Top Sales Awards: Top Book, Gold

Axiom Business Book Awards: Silver

The Stevie ® Awards: Sales Book of the Year, Gold

Awards: Sales Book of the Year, Gold Porchlight Books: Best Selling Business Book

Selling Power: Highly Recommended Book

Forbes Council Executive Library selection

Lioness Book of the Week

Innovation Women, Featured Book of the Week

Top 10 Books of 2023, Revenue Growth Strategist

Amazon: #1 New Release in Business Sales

Amazon: #1 New Release Customer Relations



Amazon reviews describe the book as amazing, pragmatic, a “must read”, simple and impactful, specific and scalable, a 10/10 and a blueprint for how to transform your organization.

The Power of Value Selling enables sellers to focus the sales conversation on value and identify business issues that create urgency to unlock new opportunities. Julie Thomas helps revenue professionals understand how each unique customer defines value, and how to apply a simple, powerful framework and sales methodology to deliver real value to buyers and to accelerate sales results.

Learn more about The Power of Value Selling (published by Wiley on September 20, 2023), and order your copy here: https://bit.ly/4cFj67R

Praise for The Power of Value Selling

Endorsements by sales leaders and industry influencers praise the advice shared by Julie Thomas in her latest book:

“Simple. Impactful. Relevant. This practical playbook for human-to-human connections will become the standard for customer-obsessed companies.”

―Melissa Widner, CEO, Lighter Capital

“Generating scalable, profitable revenue takes work. Make it easier for your clients, sales team and company by incorporating The Power of Value Selling. It will be one of the best decisions you will ever make.”

― Tim Marken, Former Chief Growth Officer, Boston Globe Media and Managing Partner, Leonidas Strategy Group

“The concept is timeless, and it works. The Power of Value Selling delivers a fresh perspective on how modern buyers want to buy. It is a must-read if you’re interested in sales training and coaching.”

―Richard Eldh, Founder, Emeritus, SiriusDecisions, Inc. and Former EVP, WW Sales, Gartner, Inc.

“Technology permeates all facets of business. But how do you sell complex technology? Julie’s book shows how. It is the valuable guide you need to accelerate your sales results.”

― Dan Holmes, VP, Financial Services, Dun & Bradstreet

“What you will learn is the critical importance of how buyers want to buy as opposed to how sellers want to sell. The framework addresses this gap. A brilliant read for leaders who want to dominate their space!”

―Bradford T. Brown, CEO, BeLegendary.Coach

About Julie Thomas, the Author of The Power of Value Selling

Author, speaker and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Inc., Julie Thomas works with revenue leaders across industries to help them realize sales results they never thought possible. She is passionate about guiding revenue organizations through uncertainty and helping them build resilient, engaged teams that drive predictable, sustainable results and create customers for life.

Julie has authored two books, ValueSelling: Driving Sales Up One Conversation at a Time and The Power of Value Selling: The Gold Standard to Drive Revenue and Create Customers for Life, and is a contributor to Forbes.com, the Forbes Business Development Council and the LinkedIn Sales Blog.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

