Stevie® Awards Recognizes ValueSelling Associates and Its Clients for Sales & Sales Enablement Excellence

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is proud to congratulate its clients on their outstanding success in the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. These prestigious awards honor excellence in customer service, sales and business development across industries worldwide. Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10.

“The continued success of our clients in the Stevie Awards reflects their dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences and business results,” said Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “We are honored to support these organizations in adopting the ValueSelling Framework® to drive revenue and create customers for life.”

2025 Stevie Award-Winning Client Organizations

Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework® include GHD Digital, LiveRamp, Readymode, Trend Media Group and Year Up United. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, “The outstanding scores awarded to this year’s Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.”

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

2025 Stevie Award Winner Details

GHD Digital is the digital transformation arm of GHD, committed to helping clients unlock innovation, embrace the future and drive meaningful change in communities. GHD Digital delivers cutting-edge solutions that bridge technology and human-centered design to create lasting impact. Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Management Team of the Year Silver Stevie Winner for Government Sales Team of the Year Silver Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics and enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. ValueSelling’s Excellence in Strategic Sales Enablement Award Winner

Readymode is a leading cloud-based predictive dialer platform that helps sales teams maximize productivity and drive revenue. Recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, Readymode is more than software; they’re a partner in success—empowering businesses to connect, engage and grow. Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Management Team of the Year Bronze Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques



Trend Media is a leading digital advertising, marketing and design provider in the Caribbean, delivering innovative and data-driven media strategies for businesses across multiple industries. Since its inception in 2014, the company has been at the forefront of digital transformation, offering performance marketing and creative services to help brands achieve sustainable success​.

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year - Media & Entertainment Silver Stevie Winner for Award for Innovation in Sales - Business Services Industries Silver Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year - All Other Industries Congratulations to Kishner Cowell, Group Head of Sales; Silver Stevie Winner for Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year and Bronze Stevie Winner for Woman of the Year in Sales

Year Up United empowers young adults to achieve their full potential by providing in-demand skills training, professional internships and pathways to meaningful careers. Since its inception, Year Up United has transformed the lives of more than 47,000 young adults nationwide, equipping them with resources to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year - Public Services & Education Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year - All Other Industries Gold Stevie Winner for Award for Innovation in Sales - All Other Industries Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Enablement Program of the Year



About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework® : the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

