ConnectM Introduces Innovative AI-Driven Heat Pump

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, today announced the launch of its new intelligent heat pump system designed for residential and light commercial use. This system integrates with ConnectM's Energy Intelligence Network and features an IoT-enabled AI engine powered by a large language model (LLM) trained on proprietary and public data. The AI optimizes performance and efficiency, reducing energy costs and carbon footprint.



The Energy Intelligence Network is ConnectM’s comprehensive technology platform that monitors and manages electrified assets throughout their lifecycle and collects anonymized performance data to refine artificial intelligence models while continually improving network performance. This infrastructure enables OEMs, third-party service providers and consumers to work towards decarbonization and net zero goals.

According to the Energy Information Agency (EIA), 54% of total energy in single family homes goes towards heating and cooling. Improving home heating and cooling methods with intelligent heat pumps represents a huge opportunity to reduce energy usage, utility bills and carbon emissions.

“Our new IOT-enabled heat pump is the first U.S. product that leverages ConnectM's proprietary data sets, representing a major advancement in climate control technology. We believe this system provides an efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solution for heating and cooling needs while reducing energy consumption," says Bhaskar Panigrahi, CEO of ConnectM.

Key features of the new heat pump system include:

AI-driven efficiency . System monitoring for performance optimization issue prediction.

. System monitoring for performance optimization issue prediction. Harsh climate performance . Engineered for consistent efficiency in various weather conditions.

. Engineered for consistent efficiency in various weather conditions. Energy-efficient operation. Designed for high energy efficiency to reduce heating and cooling costs. When paired with solar panels, the system can utilize renewable energy.

Designed for high energy efficiency to reduce heating and cooling costs. When paired with solar panels, the system can utilize renewable energy. Quiet Operation. Reduced noise levels for a comfortable indoor atmosphere.

Reduced noise levels for a comfortable indoor atmosphere. Efficiency Without Complexity . Advanced technology made accessible to everyone.

. Advanced technology made accessible to everyone. Comprehensive Warranty. Backed by a 10-year parts and labor warranty.

ConnectM’s new heat pump is available in select markets with general availability scheduled for later this year.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a technology company focused on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. The company provides residential and light commercial buildings and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a proprietary platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to make electrification more user-friendly, affordable, precise, and socially impactful. As a vertically integrated company with wholly owned service networks and a comprehensive technology stack, ConnectM empowers customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, lower overall energy costs, and minimize their carbon footprint.

