Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Valuation to Reach USD 1,715.5 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global magnetic angle sensor market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 1,715.5 million by 2032, up from US$ 949.0 million in 2023 by registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The magnetic angle sensor market is poised for significant growth and expansion in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for automation and sensing solutions. Magnetic angle sensors have emerged as a preferred choice in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, robotics, and industrial manufacturing, owing to their exceptional reliability, durability, and performance. One of the major factors driving the growth of this market is the need for high-precision and accurate sensing solutions in critical applications. Magnetic angle sensors are capable of providing precise and accurate measurements in applications such as engine control, steering angle sensing, and position sensing in robotics, making them an ideal choice for applications that require high-precision sensing.

The rise in adoption of electric vehicles and the need for battery management systems have further fueled the demand for magnetic angle sensors in the automotive industry. As electric vehicles become more popular, the demand for magnetic angle sensors in applications such as motor control and battery management is expected to increase significantly. The growing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and smart devices is also expected to have a significant impact on the sales of the magnetic angle sensor market. IoT devices are designed to connect to the internet and interact with other devices, enabling remote control and monitoring of various applications. Smart devices, on the other hand, are equipped with sensors and other advanced technologies that enable them to interact with their environment and provide intelligent functionality.

Key Findings in Magnetic Angle Sensor Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,715.5 Million CAGR 6.8% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (34.4%) By Type Hall Effect Sensor (46.6%) By Range More than 10 Gauges (43.4%) By Application Position Sensing (30.2%) By End Users Transpiration (39.7%) Top Trends Miniaturization of sensors for integration in compact electronic devices.

Increased adoption in automotive applications, including electric vehicles.

Integration with IoT devices for enhanced connectivity and functionality. Top Drivers Rising demand in consumer electronics for enhanced user experiences.

Growth in the automotive industry, particularly electric and autonomous vehicles.

Surge in medical applications requiring precise angle measurements. Top Challenges Price erosion due to intense competition among manufacturers.

High installation costs limiting widespread adoption in various sectors.

Technical challenges in achieving high accuracy in low magnetic fields.

Magnetic Angle Sensors are Heavily Used in Position Sensing, Controls over 30% Market Share

Magnetic angle sensor market has become a cornerstone in position sensing due to their robustness, precision, and versatility. These sensors utilize the Hall effect or magnetoresistive principles to detect angular displacement, making them highly reliable even in harsh environments. One of the primary drivers of their dominance is their ability to provide accurate and real-time feedback without physical contact, which significantly reduces wear and tear and enhances longevity. Additionally, magnetic angle sensors are immune to dust, dirt, and moisture, making them ideal for industrial applications where other sensors might fail. Their compact size and low power consumption further contribute to their widespread adoption in automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics industries. For instance, in automotive applications, they are used to measure throttle position, crankshaft position, and even in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Recent advancements in the global magnetic angle sensor market have further solidified the position of magnetic angle sensors in the market. As of 2024, the integration of advanced signal processing techniques has improved their accuracy and resolution, enabling them to detect minute angular changes with high precision. The global market for magnetic sensors is projected to reach significant milestones, driven by the increasing demand for automation and smart technologies. The number of cars equipped with magnetic angle sensors surpassed 500 million units globally, while over 100 million industrial robots now rely on these sensors for precise positioning. In the consumer electronics sector, more than 1 billion devices, including smartphones and gaming consoles, incorporate magnetic angle sensors. Additionally, the aerospace industry has deployed approximately 150,000 aircraft with these sensors for navigation and control systems. The continuous innovation in magnetic sensor technology ensures their relevance and dominance in the position sensing market, catering to the ever-evolving needs of various industries.

Approximately 75% of new manufacturing plants utilize magnetic angle sensors for machinery monitoring, and the global production of these sensors has reached 1.2 billion units annually. Furthermore, around 300,000 medical devices, such as MRI machines and surgical robots, integrate magnetic angle sensors, and the renewable energy sector uses these sensors in over 200,000 wind turbines. The continuous development and application expansion indicate a strong future for magnetic angle sensors in various high-precision and demanding fields.

More than 46% Revenue of Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Comes From Sales of Hall Effect Sensor

Hall effect sensors continue to play a pivotal role in the global magnetic angle sensor market, accounting for a significant portion of the industry’s revenue. These sensors are crucial in various applications such as automotive, industrial automation, and robotics, where precise and accurate sensing solutions are essential. The popularity of Hall effect sensors is further bolstered by their high sensitivity, fast response time, and low power consumption. These characteristics make them a preferred choice in a wide range of industries. Additionally, Hall effect sensors are available in various types, including analog, digital, and programmable, which allows them to cater to the diverse needs of customers. The strong demand for these sensors is expected to continue in the coming years, driven by the increasing need for high-precision sensing solutions, advancements in technology, and the growing requirement for non-contact sensing solutions.

Hall effect sensors currently account for over 46% of the global market revenue. Major players in this market include Honeywell International, which holds over 14% of the market share, and Infineon Technologies AG, contributing more than 16%. The global magnetic angle sensor market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,616.1 million by 2031, indicating robust growth prospects.

Data analytics trends reveal that 72% of companies prioritize analytical thinking, 68% emphasize technological literacy, and 60% focus on systems thinking. In the logistics sector, edge analytics has significantly improved efficiency, with the United States Postal Service (USPS) reducing the task of finding missing packages from several days by 8-10 people to a few hours by one person. The number of connected healthcare devices is expected to reach 31 billion by 2025, highlighting the critical role of edge computing in this field. Additionally, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly logistics and packaging driven by sustainability-focused shoppers. Lastly, data-driven business insights are becoming increasingly important, with machine learning models continuously monitoring data, identifying anomalies, and alerting teams in real-time without human input.

Transpiration Industry to Dominate Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market with More Than 39% Revenue Share

The global magnetic sensor market continues to experience significant growth, driven by its widespread application across diverse industries. A key contributor to this growth is the transportation industry, particularly with the rising adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles. Magnetic sensors are integral to these systems, providing critical data that enhances driver awareness by offering real-time information about the vehicle's surroundings and potential hazards. This technology is not only improving safety but also driving substantial revenue in the magnetic sensor market, particularly as automotive manufacturers increasingly integrate ADAS into their vehicles. Recent data reveals that the transportation sector contributed around $1.2 billion to the magnetic sensor market in 2023, with projections indicating this will rise to $1.6 billion by 2026.

Beyond ADAS, magnetic angle sensor market are in high demand for other transportation applications, including speed and position sensing, fuel level sensing, and brake system monitoring. These applications are essential in the automotive, aerospace, and marine industries, where precision and reliability are paramount. For example, the automotive sector has seen the deployment of over 25 million magnetic sensors in vehicles globally in 2023 alone. The aerospace industry is not far behind, with magnetic sensors now being a standard component in over 80% of commercial aircraft. In the marine industry, magnetic sensors are critical for navigation and engine control systems, with the market for these applications expected to reach $500 million by the end of 2024. The automotive sector, in particular, is leveraging magnetic sensors to improve vehicle performance and safety. For instance, magnetic sensors enable precise control of critical vehicle systems such as the engine and transmission, which can significantly enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. This aligns with the global push towards sustainability and the development of greener transportation solutions.

Recent data further underscores the robust growth trajectory of the magnetic sensor market. The global magnetic sensor market is projected to reach a valuation of $4.5 billion by 2025, up from $3.2 billion in 2023. Advances in technology are expected to see the introduction of more sophisticated sensor solutions, with major industry players like Bosch and Honeywell continuously innovating. For instance, Honeywell's latest magnetic sensor technology has reduced power consumption by 30%, making it highly efficient for battery-operated devices. The demand for magnetic sensors is also rising in the consumer electronics sector, with applications in smartphones and wearable devices, contributing $800 million to the market in 2023. Additionally, the healthcare industry is increasingly adopting magnetic sensors for medical devices and diagnostic tools, with the market for these applications expected to reach $1 billion by 2026. In the renewable energy sector, magnetic sensors are being used to optimize the performance of wind turbines and solar panels, with this segment projected to grow to $700 million by 2025. These diverse applications highlight the expanding influence of magnetic sensors across various industries, driven by technological advancements and an increasing focus on efficiency and sustainability.

Top 5 Players Hold 56% Revenue Share of the Magnetic Angle Sensor Market

The global market is highly competitive, with the cumulative market share of the five major players close to 53%. The market is dominated by key players such as Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH, which have a significant presence in the market.

The magnetic angle sensor market is a dynamic landscape dominated by major players such as Honeywell International and Infineon Technologies AG. Honeywell commands over 14% of the market revenue, offering advanced sensors for automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation applications. Infineon, with a 16% market share, focuses heavily on automotive and industrial segments, leveraging its technological expertise to maintain a competitive edge. Other significant contributors include Alps Alpine, TE Connectivity, Memsic Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and TDK Corporation. These companies provide a diverse range of sensors, catering to various industries with different needs and specifications.

Despite the strong presence of established firms, the market also includes numerous small-scale and local manufacturers. These smaller entities typically produce low-cost sensors with basic features, targeting specific regional markets and small-scale customers. However, the market's high level of consolidation poses significant challenges for new entrants. Established companies benefit from brand recognition and robust distribution networks, making it difficult for newcomers to compete on product quality, features, and pricing. As a result, new players often struggle to gain a foothold, highlighting the competitive nature of the magnetic angle sensor market.

Key Companies:

Allegro MicroSystems

Alps Alpine

AMS AG

Crocus Technology

Mouser Electronics

Honeywell International

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse Inc.

MultiDimension Technology(MDT)

Melexis

NVE Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensitec GmbH

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Sensor Solutions

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Type:

Hall Effect Sensors

Magnetoresistive Sensors

Anisotropic Magnetoresistive Sensors (AMR)

Giant Magnetoresistive Sensors (GMR)

Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors (TMR)

Others

By Range:

<1 microgauss

1 microgauss-10 gauss

>10 gauss

By Application:

Speed Sensing

Proximity Detection/NDT

Position Sensing

Navigation and Electronic compass

Flow rate Sensing

Others

By End User:

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

