The AREA Welcomes Net4 Connect as a Member

BOSTON, MA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) today announced that Net4 Connect has joined the alliance. Net4 Connect operates in various advanced technology sectors, including smart glasses, augmented reality (AR), 5G (public and private), artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things, which aligns with the AREA’s mission and goals.

“We are delighted to join the AREA community. Becoming part of a network sharing our enthusiasm and passion for augmented reality was easy. The opportunity to share and gain knowledge with fellow members will be invaluable, benefiting us and our clients,” said Alex Taylor, CEO of Net4 Connect. “Through our membership, we hope to gain new insights, foster innovative collaborations, and stay at the forefront of industry advancements, ultimately enhancing our service offerings and driving success for our clients. We look forward to contributing to and growing with this vibrant community.”

“Net4 Connect is a welcome addition to the AREA,” said Mark Sage, AREA’s Executive Director. “We look forward to the contributions they will make to our alliance in the use of augmented reality and their knowledge and expertise in AI, IoT, and 5G.”



About Net4 Connect

Empowering Innovation with Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions. Visit our website: https://net4connect.com/.

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

