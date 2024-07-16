Pushpay Fosters Connection in the Catholic Church, Announces New Product Innovations at the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress

REDMOND, Wash., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , a leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, announces several key product innovations, strategic partnerships, and support of the 10th National Eucharistic Congress in its revival of the Catholic Church. As the Donor Management Sponsor of the Congress, Pushpay is committed to addressing the foremost concerns of parish leaders today. The National Eucharistic Congress is a five-day event held July 17-21 in Indianapolis, Indiana.



This is the first Congress in 83 years, marking it a pivotal moment in the legacy of the Catholic Church. With a steady decline of church attendance and faith among America’s younger generations, the need for revival is more urgent than ever.

“It’s an honor to work alongside the National Eucheristic Congress at this pivotal moment in history to renew the Church and support their mission of personal revival,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “At Pushpay, we believe connection is a critical part of discipleship, which is why we are dedicated to creating innovative solutions to help leaders better know their parishioners and grow their church.”

Pushpay’s goal is to help equip parish and diocesean leaders with technology, information, and tools to engage parishioners and help keep a pulse on the health of their community. The Company’s involvement and support of the National Eucharistic Congress is a reflection of its continued commitment and investment in the Catholic Church, and a desire to help in its efforts to renew parish life and build thriving communities. Highlights of Pushpay’s involvement include:

Onsite $10K Sunday Contest for Parishes: Pushpay launches a 10K Sunday Nominate Your Parish contest for onsite attendees. The Company will award a $10,000 prize to a Parish that best demonstrates their vision for how they would use the funds to improve the Sunday experience, with a focus on ways to foster connection through strengthening community, enhancing ministry, and integrating technology. Parish nominations will be accepted at the Pushpay booth (#660) and the winning Parish will be announced in August, 2024.





The Company is also hosting several fireside chat sessions with Catholic thought leaders, live demonstrations with ParishStaq technology experts, and more, at its onsite expo booth. Daily discussions will focus on faith, technology, and the latest topics trending in the Church with some of the most innovative minds in the Catholic community. Speakers include and more Visit booth #660 for the full schedule. Announces ParishStaq Product Innovations: Pushpay launches SacramentTracker , a robust solution to help Parish leaders streamline operations while capturing a holistic view of a parishioner's faith journey. Find, connect, and streamline sacramental preparations with powerful process queues and templates that make it easy to usher catechists through the entire faith formation process. SacramentTracker empowers parish leaders to support next steps for their parishioners as they strengthen their bond with the Church through the sacraments, which are focused to carry out the Church’s mission of love and service.



“Accompaniment is such an important part of discipleship. Throughout the life of discipleship, people want to share their graces or the trials they’re facing, and they want to share that with a living, breathing human being immediately,” said Father Brandon Macadaeg, from Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland. “ParishStaq allows us to have that first person contact. It bridges that gap and allows for discipleship to be lived out right then and there.”



For more information about Pushpay, ParishStaq, or the Company's involvement at the National Eucharistic Congress, visit www.pushpay.com/NEC .

About Pushpay

Pushpay is a leading technology company that delivers digital solutions to help make Catholic stewardship and evangelization effortless. Our leading ParishStaq suite helps parishes and dioceses manage, donate, engage and ensure the success of their mission—all under one roof. ParishStaq combines digital giving, mobile apps, and ChMS products that help increase generosity and enhance engagement. In tandem with our Resi Media live streaming solution, we enable our more than 14,500 customers to build stronger relationships with their communities.