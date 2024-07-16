Indonesia Medical Devices Industry Research Report 2024-2033 Featuring Medtronic, Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, & Boston Scientific

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Medical Devices Industry Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesian medical devices market reached US$4.38 billion in 2023. According to the publisher, this growth is primarily due to the expansion of both public and private hospitals and the implementation of Indonesia's public health insurance system, BPJS-Kesehatan (Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional, or JKN), in 2014. As of July 2023, the system covered 258.2 million people, approximately 90.34% of Indonesia's total population. These factors have increased demand for advanced medical equipment and supplies, driving the continuous growth of the Indonesian medical devices market.





Indonesia is heavily reliant on imports for its medical devices, with estimates suggesting that over 70% of medical devices are imported, and this figure was as high as 88% before 2022. To boost the local medical devices industry, Indonesia introduced localization content requirements in June 2021, prohibiting the import of 5,400 medical devices across 79 categories for public procurement systems unless they meet a 40% local content requirement.

Despite government efforts to encourage local production and adjust import tariffs, Indonesia still relies heavily on imports for advanced medical equipment based on the analysis of the publisher. Currently, Indonesia mainly produces and exports lower-value, less technologically advanced medical consumables such as surgical gloves and bandages.



Indonesia has been encouraging foreign investment in its medical devices sector. The government has stated that Indonesia will prioritize using domestically produced medical supplies and will not import medical equipment that can be produced locally, thereby encouraging foreign companies to establish manufacturing plants in Indonesia.

Additionally, Presidential Regulation No. 10 of 2021 on Investment List, issued in February 2021, promotes foreign investment by allowing companies to have 100% foreign ownership of imported and regulatory-approved medical devices, giving foreign companies complete legal control over their subsidiaries in Indonesia.



With population growth, economic development, and the introduction of investment-friendly policies, the publisher projects that the Indonesian medical devices market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2024 to 2033, reaching US$10.47 billion by 2033.



Topics covered:

Overview of Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry

Economic Conditions and Policies for Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry

Impacts of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

Market Size of Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry (2024-2033)

Analysis of Major Medical Devices Manufacturers in Indonesia

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry

What are the Main Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry during the Forecast Period of 2024-2033?

Key Players in the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia and their Competitive Advantages

What is the Expected Revenue for Indonesia's Medical Devices Market during the Forecast Period of 2024-2033?

What Strategies are Major Market Players Adopting to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

Which Segment of the Indonesia Medical Devices Market is Expected to Dominate by 2033?

What are the Main Adverse Factors Facing Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Indonesia



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Indonesia

1.1 Geography

1.2 Demographics of Indonesia

1.3 Economic of Indonesia

1.4. Minimum Wage in Indonesia, 2015-2024

1.5. Impact of COVID-19 on Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry



2. Development Environment of the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

2.1. History of the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

2.2. Categories of Medical Devices in Indonesia

2.3. Policies for the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia



3. Supply and Demand of the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

3.1. Supply of the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

3.1.1. Production Capacity

3.1.2. Production Volume

3.2. Demand of the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

3.2.1. Demand Volume

3.2.2. Market Size



4. Import and Export of the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

4.1. Import of the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

4.1.1. Import Volume and Value of Medical Devices in Indonesia

4.1.2. Main Suppliers of Medical Devices Imports in Indonesia

4.2. Export of the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

4.2.1. Export Volume and Value of Medical Devices in Indonesia

4.2.2. Main Destinations of Medical Devices Exports in Indonesia



5. Market Competition of Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry

5.1. Barriers to Entry in Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry

5.1.1. Brand Barriers

5.1.2. Quality Barriers

5.1.3. Capital Barriers

5.2. Competitive Structure of Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry

5.2.1. Bargaining Power of Medical Devices Suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3. Competitive Landscape of Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry

5.2.4. Potential Entrants in the Medical Devices Industry

5.2.5. Substitutes for Medical Devices Products



6. Analysis of Major Medical Devices Brands in Indonesia

6.1. Medtronic

6.1.1. History of Medtronic

6.1.2. Main Products of Medtronic

6.1.3. Operating Model of Medtronic

6.2. Becton Dickinson

6.3. Johnson & Johnson

6.4. Siemens Healthineers

6.5. Philips Healthcare

6.6. GE Healthcare

6.7. Boston Scientific

6.8. Danaher Corporation

6.9. Stryker

6.10. Mindray Indonesia



7. Outlook for Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry (2024-2033)

7.1. Development Factors of Indonesia's Medical Devices Industry

7.1.1. Drivers and Opportunities of the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

7.1.2. Threats and Challenges facing the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

7.2. Market Supply Forecast for the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

7.3. Market Demand Forecast for the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

7.4. Import and Export Forecast for the Medical Devices Industry in Indonesia

