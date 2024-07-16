European DevOps Market Insights and Forecast Report, 2024-2031 - Projected to Grow at 17.9% CAGR, with the German Market Accounting for $2.05 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe DevOps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Vertical, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe DevOps Market is projected to witness market growth of 17.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The German market dominated the Europe DevOps Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $2.05 billion by 2031. The UK market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.8% during (2024-2031). Additionally, the French market should experience a CAGR of 19% during (2024-2031).



DevOps teams use tools like Terraform, Ansible, and Chef to provision and manage infrastructure resources consistently and efficiently. Benefits include faster provisioning, reduced manual errors, and greater flexibility in scaling infrastructure up or down as needed.



Moreover, DevOps integrates automated testing throughout the SDLC, from unit to performance and user acceptance tests (UAT). Testing automation ensures code changes meet quality standards and are compatible with existing software components.



Cloud environments encourage automation tools for provisioning, configuration management, and deployment, which are core principles of DevOps. As an increasing number of European enterprises adopt cloud computing, there is a corresponding increase in demand for DevOps practices to automate infrastructure management and streamline application deployment. According to Eurostat, 42.5 % of EU enterprises bought cloud computing services in 2023, mostly for e-mail, file storage, and office software. Compared with 2021, the EU's share of enterprises buying cloud computing services increased by 4.2 percentage points in 2023.

List of Key Companies Profiled

Amazon.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Broadcom, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Atlassian Corporation PLC

Micro Focus International PLC (Open Text Corporation)

Market Report Segmentation

By Offering

Solution Monitoring & Performance Management Delivery& Operations Management Lifecycle Management Analytics Other Solution

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aa0xqr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment