Sac & Fox Casino and CasinoTrac™ Partner for CMS Upgrade

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced a new agreement to replace a competitor’s system with the CasinoTrac™ casino management system at Sac & Fox Casino in Powhattan, KS.



Eric Wright, General Manager of Sac & Fox Casino, stated, “CasinoTrac has come a long way since I first worked with the system. It should easily accomplish what we need at our property. “

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc., stated, “Eric and his team really put us to the test, drilling deep into the CasinoTrac revenue audit and accounting functions for compliance with their audit standards.” Hoehne also mentioned, “These exercises were diligent and necessary in earning the trust, business, and our 41st Native American tribal partnership.”

Sac & Fox Casino will deploy PlayerLINQ™- CasinoTrac’s 6.2” touchscreen player tracking interface, CTLoyalty™ for all patron marketing, promotions, and bonusing administration and management, KioskTrac™ promotional games with account management, and slot accounting solutions.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells software and casino management systems for casino gaming operators. CasinoTrac is operational in more than 300 casinos and 41 Native American tribes across 13 countries, including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Australia. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.