Innovation and Value Initiative Rebrands as the Center for Innovation & Value Research

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Innovation and Value Initiative (IVI), a non-profit research organization committed to advancing the science, practice, and use of health technology assessment (HTA) in healthcare, announced its rebrand to the Center for Innovation & Value Research (the Center). This new name, logo, and brand, along with a revamped website, reflect the organization's maturation and continued dedication to advancing research and innovation in healthcare.

“As we enter this new chapter, our commitment to excellence remains resolute. We are dedicated to leading the way in innovative research, ensuring that our work not only advances the field but also makes a tangible difference in people's lives,” said Jason Spangler, MD, MPH, FACPM, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Innovation & Value Research.

The Center for Innovation & Value Research (the Center) was established in 2016 to serve as an incubator for pioneering methods and advancements in HTA. Over the years, the Center has led the field in the integration of patient perspectives to make HTA a cornerstone of informed decision-making in healthcare interventions, research, and policymaking. By incorporating patient viewpoints in decision-making and treatment options, the Center aims to transform the US healthcare system, fostering a future that is more equitable, transparent, and patient-centered.

As the Center for Innovation and Value Research, we will continue to build on our strong foundation of rigorous research, stakeholder engagement, and policy advocacy. Our initiatives will remain focused on improving equitable healthcare outcomes, enhancing value, and ensuring that all patients have access to high-quality care, irrespective of their background or circumstances.

For more information about the Center for Innovation and Value Research, please visit our new website at www.ValueResearch.org.

About the Center for Innovation & Value Research

The Center for Innovation & Value Research is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit research organization dedicated to advancing the science and improving the practice of health technology assessment through the development of novel methods and the creation and application of enhanced health technology assessment models to support local decision-making needs in healthcare.

