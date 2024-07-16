Fleetio Launches New FuelCloud and Fill-Rite Integrations for On-Site Fuel Management

BIRMINGHAM, AL, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance management software company, today announced a major advancement for businesses that leverage on-site bulk tank fueling. Fleetio’s new integrations with industry leaders, FuelCloud and Fill-Rite, empower fleet operators to streamline fuel management, gain valuable insights and optimize overall fleet fueling operations.

“Integrations with FuelCloud and Fill-Rite are a game-changer for Fleetio customers who manage on-site fueling,” said Jake Martino, Vice President, Partnerships at Fleetio. “Adding these capabilities to our growing suite of solutions helps fleets control costs and minimize exposure to market fluctuations.”

Fleets benefit from Fleetio’s integration with FuelCloud and Fill-Rite through:

Provides clarity around how fuel contributes to overall operating costs. This information is crucial when making strategic decisions regarding managing and optimizing the fleet. Fuel Theft Prevention: Automatically analyzes fuel transactions and sends alerts when discrepancies are detected. This helps identify situations where reported fuel volume exceeds an asset’s tank capacity, potentially indicating unauthorized activity.

“By connecting on-site fuel management within Fleetio’s comprehensive platform, businesses can now gain a more complete view of their fuel operations,” said Kevin Bretthauer, Vice President of Sales at FuelCloud. “This integration empowers businesses to identify areas for improvement, optimize fuel usage and work towards substantial cost reductions.”

“This is a major win for fleet managers,” said Isaiah Newton, Product Manager at Fill-Rite. “Our on-site fuel dispensing systems provide a secure and reliable way to manage fuel, and with this integration, that data flows effortlessly into Fleetio’s platform, ultimately optimizing fleet operations.”

Fleetio is committed to equipping fleet operators with the tools and insights they need to succeed. This addition marks a significant step for streamlined on-site fuel management.



These new integrations come at no additional charge to mutual customers. To experience the benefits of combining on-site fuel with fleet maintenance capabilities, FuelCloud and Fill-Rite users can sign-up for Fleetio’s free 14-day trial.

To learn more information, visit Fleetio’s App Directory for FuelCloud and Fill-Rite.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is a comprehensive software platform that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and focus on automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops and fuel cards, Fleetio’s web- and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insight like cost per mile. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 100 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation and many others. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

