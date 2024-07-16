Imagine Launches “Imagine Studio Innovation Lab” with Rapid Prototyping, Redefining Retail Design and In-Store Creative Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, proudly announces the launch of Imagine Studio’s state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, a conceptual creative agency and physical space designed to enhance Imagine’s award-winning services and bring in-store innovation to life.



With the introduction of on-site rapid prototyping, Imagine Studio can ideate, develop, and fast track the creation of striking designs that foster brand loyalty and maximize consumer engagement. This approach, backed by Imagine’s unparalleled print production, fabrication, and distribution capabilities, is poised to revolutionize the retail, hospitality, and food service experience.

Imagine Studio has also assembled a dream team of multidisciplinary designers and production experts from renowned creative agencies, big-box retailers, and top academic institutions under one roof “where we engineer as we draw,” as Robert Grimmett, Imagine Studio’s SVP, Executive Creative Director explains. Focusing on human-centered design, the team’s unique skill sets can address all aspects of the digital signage, physical, AI integration, and phygital in-store environment. Everything from floor displays and temporary product displays to full wall-to-wall permanent and semi-permanent environments, digital and AI engagement and more, the team is ready for any challenge.

As big-box retailers, c-stores, quick service restaurants, and grocery stores work to drive traffic, promote loyalty, and push product sales, Imagine Studio provides the tools necessary to capitalize on marketplace trends as they evolve. Within this unique ecosystem, Imagine Studio designs and builds simultaneously, allowing the clients to touch, feel, and interact with their projects. Imagine Studio’s full stack of services can meet even the toughest assignment, from major creative challenges to tight timelines and compliance with restrictive installation requirements. Additionally, our LA-based agency, Midnight Oil, focuses on entertainment, out-of-home, luxury brands, and larger-than-life executions, ensuring our projects not only meet but exceed expectations with unparalleled sophistication and impact.

“Our customers are searching for a competitive edge in a crowded market,” says Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Imagine. “Retailers must stay one step ahead with the latest and most dynamic in-store experience to capture consumer’s attention and keep them engaged with brands. Imagine Studio, with its award-winning designs and rapid prototyping capability, brings innovation to life because a client can make changes to a design all while their project is being built in front of their eyes.”

Key features of Imagine Studio:

Personalized Conceptual Design Services: From ideation to execution, Imagine Studio supports customers at any stage of their development journey.

Rapid Prototyping: The ability to design and build simultaneously allows clients to interact and engage with their projects as they develop, ensuring a more responsive and interactive creative process.

Digital Integration and Sustainability: Considerations for digital innovation and sustainability are embedded in every phase of a project.

Award-Winning Design Capabilities: Supported by creative powerhouses at both Imagine and Midnight Oil, the company's LA-based agency.

In keeping with the company’s focus on solving for client challenges, Imagine will be releasing a white paper later this month focused on four key issues facing retailers in 2024: driving traffic, experimentation, consumer demand for value, and shrinkage. For more information, or to obtain a copy of the white paper upon release, please contact Diana Black (dblack@theimaginegroup.com).

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include conceptual and creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, technology, fulfillment, and kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com and moagency.com.