Higher Learning Commission approves historic education affiliation

HAYS, Kan., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 27 represents a significant milestone for higher education in rural Kansas, as the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) officially approved the Change of Control application filed jointly by Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College. This approval will result in the strategic affiliation of these three institutions, allowing them to come together under the Fort Hays banner to better serve the region’s people, businesses, and communities. FHSU President Mason expressed her gratitude for the support received from various stakeholders in finalizing this affiliation plan.

Under this new affiliation, North Central Kansas Technical College will become Fort Hays

Tech | North Central. Northwest Kansas Technical College will be renamed Fort Hays Tech | Northwest. The Higher Learning Commission's comprehensive assessment process included a thorough evaluation of academic offerings, governance, mission, finances, resources, and all degree levels offered by the institutions.

The vision of an affiliation between the three institutions emerged from discussions between President Mason, Fort Hays Tech | North Central President Eric Burks, and Fort Hays Tech | Northwest President Ben Schears. Each of these leaders recognized the urgent need for higher education in rural Kansas to address significant and growing threats to the future prosperity of their shared service region. These threats include an aging population, an expected 15 percent decline in college-bound students by 2029, and a 33 percent decline in Kansas’s rural population by 2064.

“What an exciting time for our region and state! We know for rural Kansas to prosper, every individual must have the opportunity to develop their talents, skills, and interests,” Burks said. “By our three institutions working more closely together, we will be able to enhance our current offerings, simplify our process, and create new opportunities to prepare students and generate workforce for our area businesses and communities.”

With the HLC's approval in place, over 20 affiliation implementation teams are now tasked with integrating and optimizing various aspects of the institutions to serve students, businesses, and communities better.

“Our work in the days ahead will focus on integrating our academic programs and student services and on expanding our already robust industry and community connections to increase opportunities for our students, fueling entrepreneurship in rural Kansas, and meeting the workforce needs of the businesses and communities we serve,” Schears said.

A series of “Affiliation Launch” events are scheduled in the hometowns of each of the three campuses. The first event will be at the old soccer field on the campus of Fort Hays Tech | Northwest (Goodland) at 5 p.m. on September 10. The downtown pavilion in Hays will be the site of launch event number two on September 12. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a “ribbon cutting” hosted by the Hays Chamber. Fort Hays Tech | North Central will host the final event at 5 p.m. on September 14 in downtown Beloit. These events will celebrate the historic partnership and allow the community to learn more about the future of higher education in rural Kansas.

For more information about this transformative affiliation partnership, please visit https://www.fhsu.edu/president/affiliation/.

