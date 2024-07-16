Groundbreaking Christian Thriller Releasing Nationally July 17

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Disciples in the Moonlight,” a faith-based action thriller that will be released in movie theaters nationwide on Wednesday, July 17, is breaking new ground in the Christian movie industry. The movie is a rare faith-based action thriller set in a dystopian future where the Bible has been banned in the United States for its offensiveness.



How will the Christian community respond? Will they cower in place or fight for biblical truth and freedom?



The story was written by Josh Strychalski, a 1999 Cedarville University graduate who majored in broadcast communication. In the movie, he depicts a small group of devoted Christians who band together to smuggle the Bible to underground churches.



A natural-born storyteller, Strychalski masterfully crafted the movie’s narrative, which he believes will capture the hearts and minds of those who watch it. He is also one of the leading actors in the movie.



While this is Strychalski’s first screenplay, he has been writing movies, novels, and short stories since his days at Cedarville. He was challenged by the words of Jim Kragel, associate professor of communications emeritus, who told Strychalski and other communication students that “if you can write, you can pave your own way.”



Strychalski’s first writing projects involved novels for young readers, short stories and sketches. And this work paved the way for his first action thriller movie.



In 2013, Strychalski was asked by Brett Varvel, a friend and the founder of House of Grace Studios in Brownsburg, Indiana, to attend a meeting of filmmakers in Indianapolis, where potential screenwriters were asked to brainstorm new movie ideas. Later that evening, as Strychalski allowed his mind to race, the vision for a future movie formed. He conjured the image of moonlight, the sound of wind in the cornfields and the crack of gunfire — “Disciples in the Moonlight” was born.



Over the next 10 years, Strychalski collaborated with friends and colleagues to craft a film he would want to watch.



“Men are underserved in the genre of faith-based films,” said Strychalski. “So, we set out to make a movie that both men and women could get excited to see on date night. The story is one that appeals to faith, exposes authentic life-struggles and presents an adrenaline-filled "what if.”



After a decade of planning and production, “Disciples in the Moonlight” is finally breaking new ground as a widely released faith-based action thriller and is already opening new doors for Strychalski as he is eyeing new opportunities on both sides of the screen.



“This movie has the fingerprints of Cedarville University all over it,” said Strychalski.



The phrase "For the Word of God and the testimony of Jesus Christ," which functions as motivation for the movie’s Bible-smuggling characters, is from the book of Revelation. But according to Strychalski, it is also “a total rip-off from Cedarville University” where it has long been used as the school’s motto.



“God used Cedarville University in a big way in my life,” said Strychalski, “and its impact on me is clearly seen throughout this movie."

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is a Baptist university with undergraduate programs in arts, sciences, and professional programs, and graduate programs. With an enrollment of 5,456 students in 175 areas of study, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio and is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, such as the bachelor's degree in broadcasting, digital media, and journalism, and high graduation and retention rates. For more information about the University, visit cedarville.edu.

By Rich Stratton, Assistant Director of Public Relations

Photo Captions

1. Josh Strychalski during the filming of “Disciples in the Moonlight,” a faith-based thriller released in theaters on July 17.

2. Josh Strychalski, screenwriter and leading actor in faith-based thriller, “Disciples in the Moonlight.”

Attachments