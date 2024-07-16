Stanley Martin Homes Expands Through Tampa with $60 Million in New Land Deals

RESTON, Virginia, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes, one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, dedicated to quality craftsmanship and community development, announces its expansion through Tampa, Florida. With a total of $60 million contracted in land deals, Stanley Martin Homes has secured nearly 1,200 homesites across the vibrant Tampa Bay area, positioning itself for substantial growth and community impact.

The Tampa/West Florida Division of Stanley Martin Homes covers a wide range of counties, with a strategic focus on Central Pasco County to North Manatee County markets. These areas are known for their desirable neighborhoods and proximity to major attractions, amenities and employment centers.

"This $60 million investment marks a significant milestone for Stanley Martin Homes as we expand our footprint in the greater Tampa market," said Eric Marks, Regional President. "These new land deals represent the beginning of our long-range plan to establish a strong presence in all major markets across the State of Florida."

With an accelerated timeline – this land portfolio has been amassed over the last six months – Stanley Martin Homes anticipates the first closings in 2025, signaling a rapid progression toward home production and community development. The division remains committed to pursuing additional land opportunities throughout 2024 and 2025 to build an early land pipeline for future growth.

"We are excited about the potential these new communities hold for us and the Tampa Bay area," added Rick Harcrow, Division President. "Our team is dedicated to creating exceptional living experiences that meet the diverse needs of homebuyers in this dynamic region."

Stanley Martin Homes invites prospective homeowners and interested parties to stay tuned for updates as these new developments progress. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its current and upcoming projects, please visit www.stanleymartin.com.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 20,000 homes and operating in seventeen metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.”

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

