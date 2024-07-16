Fresh Colors, Textures and Patterns on Tap for Capel Rugs’ Las Vegas Showing

Troy, N.C., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On-trend colorations, rich textures and unique patterns will be on full display in the Capel Rugs showroom, in Space A-133 of the World Market Center, during the upcoming July 28 to August 1 Las Vegas Market.

The company is showcasing a variety of well-received new collections for the first time in Las Vegas, including Mason, a transitional/contemporary hand tufted design with a lively, geometric aesthetic; Serengeti, a dynamic, nature-inspired collection that can go transitional or contemporary; and Geometrics, a new hand-woven collection with playful patterns and a lush texture. In addition, new colorways and patterns are being added to the popular Avanti line.



All new collections and additions will be in stock and ready to ship within a few weeks of the Las Vegas Market.

“We’re excited to show these exciting new designs to our Western retailers and designers,” said Cameron Capel, president – sales and marketing for Capel Rugs. “These introductions generated a lot of buzz this spring back East. Each collection has a very attractive price point as well as an intriguing design element.”

The new Mason collection, for example, features a distinctive pattern characterized by unpredictable and asymmetrical lines, said Capel. “The irregularity in the linear design with varying lengths results in an artistic and modern look.”

The choice of colors — a creative mix of ivory, white and tan tones — use of texture and interplay between the lines also contribute to Mason’s visual appeal in an alabaster colorway.

The collection is hand tufted in India of 100% wool in three standard sizes – 5’ x 8’, 7’9" x 9’9" and 9’ x 12’ – and custom sizing. Mason may retail for $399 for a 5’ x 8’ size.

Capel Rugs’ second new hand tufted, 100% wool collection, Serengeti, is versatile enough to compliment any interior style from traditional to modern. Hand crafted in India, Serengeti’s designs effortlessly combine the beauty of nature-inspired patterns with neutral and tone-on-tone colorways and lovely textures. Fine pile yarns looped for strong resilience to traffic add to the pattern detail.

Serengeti features four patterns and nine colorways. They include Antelope, in beige; Cheetah, in river, ash and plains; Leopard, in natural and taupe; and Zebra, in ash, beige and black, a new colorway being shown for the first time in Las Vegas.

Four standard sizes are offered – 2’6” x 8’, 5’ x 8’, 7’9” x 10’ and 9’ x 12’ – and custom sizes also will be available. A 5’ x 8’ size may retail for $499.

At market, Capel Rugs is also introducing a new hand woven collection called Geometrics, with playful, two-color geometric designs formed by a series of skillfully placed dots. Made in India of 100% wool, Geometrics features three colorways — gray/black, ivory/black and ivory/navy.

Three sizes are available – 5’ x 8’, 7’9” x 9’9” and 9’ x 12’ – along with custom sizes. A 5’ x 8’ size will retail for $499.

“Our new Geometrics rugs offer a soft and thick pile for unmatched comfort,” Capel said. “They are versatile enough for any interior style as they seamlessly blend with casual or formal aesthetics.”

At market, Capel Rugs also is adding new patterns and colorways to several best-selling collections. These additions include five new patterns for the hand tufted Avanti collection: Astratto, in two color ways, ocean blue and verde; Jacobean, in gold multi; Provencal, in ivory multi; Floral Nouveau, in blue multi; and Fiori, in verde.

An innovative, 100% wool, transitional collection with primitive and tribal influences, Avanti features feature a rich Hi-Lo pile. Six sizes are available: 2’6” x 8’, 3’6” x 5’6”, 5’ x 8’, 7’9” x 10’, 9’ x 12’ and 10’ x 14’. A 5’ x 8’ size may retail for $449.

“The new patterns we’re adding to Avanti lean more traditional but with very on-trend, up-to-date colors, such as Fiori, which features a hot new green tone,” Capel said. “And all these new designs are being offered at the same great quality and same great price.”

About Capel Rugs

Based in Troy, N.C., Capel, Inc. offers more rugs in more categories than any other area rug company, including original braided rugs, the finest hand knotted rugs, best-selling hand tufted rugs, innovative outdoor rugs and kids rugs. To see more from Capel Rugs’ program, visit CapelRugs.com.