Granite Creek Capital Partners Announces Investment in Madwire

CHICAGO and FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announced its growth investment in Madwire, LLC (“Madwire” or the “Company”), a technology company providing business management and marketing software and services for small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) through its flagship product, Marketing 360®.



Joe and JB Kellogg, the father-son duo who serve as co-CEOs of the Company, founded Madwire together in 2009 with the mission of enriching local communities by helping small businesses grow. They will continue to lead the management team along with Jerry Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer and Partner.

“We have a clear vision and are excited to put this investment toward actionable value creation initiatives, including expansion in high-value industry verticals, increasing automation, and further development of enterprise partnerships,” said JB Kellogg, CEO and co-founder of Madwire. “The growth capital investment from Granite Creek will help us to further expand the business both organically and inorganically.”

“Through its unique combination of technology and service, Madwire has established itself as a leading marketing solutions provider for small businesses,” said Brian Boorstein, Co-Founder and Partner at Granite Creek Capital Partners. “We are delighted to partner with such strong operators who have built a scalable platform that brings needed and valued services to their customers.”

In conjunction with Granite Creek’s investment in Madwire, Brian Boorstein joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

About Madwire

Madwire is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises through its flagship product, Marketing 360®. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Madwire was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. Granite Creek has been named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for four consecutive years, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

