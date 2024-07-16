Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 16.7.2024

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date16.7.2024 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareVAIAS 
Amount1,400Shares
Average price/ share39.9922EUR
Total cost55,989.08EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 149 999 shares
including the shares repurchased on 16.7.2024 
   
   
