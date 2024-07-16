RF Test Equipment Market to Reach USD 6.18 Billion by 2032 Due to Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technologies | by SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RF Test Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 3.40 Billion in 2023 and will continue to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The RF test equipment market has a significant role in the deployment and operation of wireless communication systems that maintain high device performance. The RF test equipment market is expected to benefit from the growth in wireless-related technologies such as 5G, IoT, and current satellite communication. According to the 5G Americas, it has been the fastest-growing wireless technology that has already overtaken the 4G LTE connections all over the world and it will exceed over 3 billion connections by 2028. The RF test equipment market is equipped to comply with the introduction of 5G and 6G technologies that require extremely high frequency and complex modulations.

There are large R&D investments for high-frequency testing is a rapidly evolving demand for the RF test equipment market. The major demographics affected by the market include telecommunications providers, electronics manufacturers, and the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries. The telecommunication industry requires different modulations and high frequencies to work properly. Governments are spending very large amounts of money in the high amount for better telecom infrastructure all over the world. RF test equipment that can provide accuracy and acceptability is a necessity and is in high demand by all of these stakeholders.

RF Test Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.40 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.18 billion CAGR 6.93% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Increase in demand for wireless technologies like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE.

Expansion of the telecommunications sector globally

Segment Analysis

By Type

The oscilloscope segment has captured the maximum market share in 2023. The growth can be attributed to the positioning of oscilloscopes as a superior signal-analyzing device. Oscilloscopes present a complete picture of a waveform signal in terms of frequencies or any other measurement allowing those devices to be used to design and troubleshoot RF circuits. The spectrum analyzers segment is projected to show the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The anticipated growth is the result of the increasing demand for such tools throughout the years.

By Frequency Range

The 1-6 GHz segment led the segment with a major market share in 2023. The segment is growing rapidly due to its reliability, good performance, and compliance with radio frequency. It provides accurate solutions for complex RF devices which increases the demand for this market. The 1-6 GHz RF test equipment is mostly used for wireless networks like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE. The >20 GHz segment is growing at a faster rate due to its mmWave technology which is highly used in the automotive radars.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the dominating region with a market share of 37% in 2023. The region is the one experiencing the fastest growth in telecommunications, the manufacturing of electronics, and automotive. Since the Chinese market is developing in all possible directions, it is one of the market leaders in Asia Pacific. The rest of the regional growth factors include stable industries rich in every kind of knowledge and experience and the rising need for equipment. For example, Fortive, a leading supplier of advanced RF test equipment stated that its intelligent operating solution segment has a growth in sales in 2023 of 4.7% in the APAC region.

North America’s RF test equipment market is driven primarily by technological innovation, which makes the segment fastest-growing with a steady CAGR. Telecommunications, aerospace, and defense drive the need for ever more advanced testing solutions, and telecommunications infrastructure expansion, growing defense expenditures, and a leading position in electronics manufacturing only add to the growth of this market.

Recent Developments

Samtec Inc. introduced RF edge launch connectors for high-frequency test and measurement applications in May 2024.

introduced RF edge launch connectors for high-frequency test and measurement applications in May 2024. Renesas Electronics launched the F1490 RF amplifier in August 2020, offering lower quiescent current and improved performance.

launched the F1490 RF amplifier in August 2020, offering lower quiescent current and improved performance. In May 2024, Teledyne launched a CCR-67V series of DC to 67 GHz SPDT coaxial switches for the 5G telecommunication and high-frequency test equipment.

