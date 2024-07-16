From Cab Driver to Carnegie Hall by David Singer - An Inspiring Story; A Tribute to Never Giving Up which will resonate with anyone who has faced life’s challenges head-on. Adventure, Resilience, Success and some very Funny Stories along th

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Times wrote about David Singer, “An exceptionally gifted clarinetist…to describe his playing would be to enumerate a catalogue of virtues.”

From Cab Driver to Carnegie Hall pulls back the metaphoric curtain on David’s life; from adolescent and young adult struggles to playing on the biggest stages of the world.

“I performed at the White House for President Carter and the same day went back to NYC and drove a cab,” said David.

David takes you on a journey that weaves through the bustling streets of NYC in his cab. In Seattle you go with him dodging dogs and sometimes climbing fences at dawn to meet with construction workers in order to sell his welding products.

David Singer will also take you on a jaw-dropping career performing internationally and shares his personal stories with some of the most unforgettable, highly celebrated musicians of the twentieth century including Leonard Bernstein, Sir Yehudi Menuhin, Rudolf Serkin, Yo-Yo Ma and the list goes on and on.

From Cab Driver to Carnegie Hall is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: David Singer is an Emeritus Principal Clarinetist of the Grammy Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. He is also an Emeritus Professor of Music at Montclair State University, NJ. A recording of a Max Reger Sonata David Singer made with the legendary pianist Rudolf Serkin was reissued internationally, from a “Music from Marlboro” recording in 1977 to Pristine Classical in 2021. David also appeared with Sir Yehudi Menuhin in Carnegie Hall performing Bartok’s Contrasts (trio). Today, you can hear David nationally as a soloist as well as on many Orpheus recordings from Deutsche Grammophon on Sirius XM’s Symphony Hall.

David Singer finds joy working and performing with young musicians from the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), to Santa Susana High School. He also performs with the Channel Islands Chamber Orchestra. David teaches lessons from his home in Camarillo where he lives with his wife Barb, dog Rosie, and cats Manise and Boo.

