SERVPRO Achieves Top Honors in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2024 ‘Best of the Best’

Gallatin, Tenn., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in property restoration, mitigation, and construction, is proud to announce its #1 ranking in the prestigious 2024 Best of the Best Franchises. This annual accolade celebrates the leaders in each industry category of the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, and SERVPRO stands alone as the top brand in its industry.

The 2024 Best of the Best ranking, featured in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights SERVPRO’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

“Being named ‘Best of the Best’ validates the dedication and hard work of our SERVPRO franchise owners, as well as our headquarters team,” said Brett Ponton, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is unwavering. This recognition also underscores SERVPRO’s commitment to providing outstanding support and resources to our franchisees to help ensure their success while earning the continued trust of our customers.”

Entrepreneur’s Best of the Best Franchises ranking is based on information submitted for its annual Franchise 500 and is part of the brand’s ongoing effort to best understand and evaluate the evolving franchise marketplace. The brands selected as 2024’s Best of the Best are ranked not only in the increasingly competitive Franchise 500 list this year but also at the top of their respective industry categories, based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. There are 158 categories represented this year, a testament to the ever-growing diversity of industries represented in the franchise world.

SERVPRO is currently ranked #11 for overall franchise opportunity on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The Franchise 500 is widely regarded as the definitive ranking of the top franchises, evaluated on factors such as financial strength, stability, growth rate, and brand power. SERVPRO’s consistent performance and reputation for excellence have solidified its position as the leader in the cleanup and restoration industry. SERVPRO has appeared in the Franchise 500 for more than two decades, topping the restoration services category for 21 consecutive years.

For more information about SERVPRO or to learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit servpro.com/franchise-ownership.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

