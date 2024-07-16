Stonewall Kitchen Family of Brands Launches New Products with Focus on Fall and Holiday Seasons

YORK, Maine, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning specialty foods, home goods and personal care producer Stonewall Kitchen has announced its seasonal product launch, set to elevate celebrations with products perfectly curated for the fall and holiday seasons.



Like every year, Stonewall Kitchen’s in-house Creative Director brings new designs to their 2024 Holiday Collection. This year’s designs are inspired by the Michel Design Works brand, tying in popular holiday elements like winter florals, holiday greenery, plaid and more. The collection offers plenty of variety and each gift comes beautifully packaged with original artwork, leaving minimal effort for shoppers.

Stonewall Kitchen also adds another Sriracha offering to this season’s launch, with a new Sriracha Ranch Dressing, bringing two distinct condiments together.

“Sriracha continues to be on trend and is a clear fan-favorite,” Stonewall Kitchen Marketing Director, Matthew Robertson said. “With this dressing we’ve combined hot chiles with tangy buttermilk and mixed in bits of red bell pepper, onion, carrots, and smoked paprika. We think this will be a new pantry staple, perfect for salads, sandwiches and dipping!”

Urban Accents builds off their popular Gourmet Gobbler Turkey Brine and Rub Kit with a new Brown Butter Turkey Brine & Rub Kit, as well as a Traditional Stuffing Mix. The brine and rub kit boasts bold flavors of brown butter and smoky peppercorns, while the stuffing mix combines cubes of both French and multigrain bread with aromatic seasonings to deliver bold and cozy flavors.

Charcuterie boards also get an upgrade with Stonewall Kitchen’s gourmet Honey Trio Set. This set features Acacia Honey, White Truffle Acacia Honey, and Calabrian Hot Pepper Acacia Honey, perfect for pairing with an assortment of cheeses, jams and cured meats.

Transitioning to the home, Michel Design Works introduces new, foaming hand soap refill pouches in their Lemon Basil, Honey Almond and Lavender Rosemary fragrances, offering an eco-friendly replenishment alternative for some of the brand’s best-selling hand soaps. Each pouch can be used for up to two refills.

Michelle Design Works also sets the scene for fall with their new Pumpkin Delight and Spooky Woods Collections, while Winter Woodland and Nutcracker Suite round out the holiday seasons.

Village Candle expands their Luminary Collection with some of their most popular fragrances, such as Balsam Fir, Creamy Vanilla and Black Bamboo, as well as their Mercury Collection with Clementine Evergreen, Fresh Lemon and Rain, to name a few.

“Our talented development and design teams have done an incredible job bringing new patterns and inspiration to life across our entire portfolio of home brands”, Robertson said. “Our Luminary and Mercury lines deliver a premium fragrance experience as well as a beautiful ambiance for any room in the house.”

Adding to their array of organically sourced and sustainably slow-roasted blends, Vermont Coffee Company announces the upcoming release of their single-serve coffee pods, promising a rich and satisfying brew, available this September.

“This is an exciting addition to our growing Vermont Coffee Company brand,” added Robertson. “These pods have a bold and robust flavor that you don’t always get with other coffee pods, and the best part is, they are certified commercially compostable and compatible with Keurig brew systems.”

With this new launch, Stonewall Kitchen continues to offer exciting and innovative products that touch upon tradition while providing a fresh, modern twist. Learn more by visiting stonewallkitchen.com.

The July 2024 Product Launch Includes:

Stonewall Kitchen: Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Pesto, Ginger Scallion Noodle Sauce, Chili Lemongrass Noodle Sauce, Chili Garlic Noodle Sauce, Espresso Waffle Cooking, Sweet Butter Crackers, Pumpkin Pasta Sauce, Honey Trio Set, Honey Glazed Barbecue Roasted Peanuts. Fine Home Keeping (Seasonal): Christmas By the Sea (Available in hand lotion, hand soap, soy candle). Seasonal: Pumpkin Caramel Sauce, Apple Crisp Topping Mix

Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Pesto, Ginger Scallion Noodle Sauce, Chili Lemongrass Noodle Sauce, Chili Garlic Noodle Sauce, Espresso Waffle Cooking, Sweet Butter Crackers, Pumpkin Pasta Sauce, Honey Trio Set, Honey Glazed Barbecue Roasted Peanuts. Fine Home Keeping (Seasonal): Christmas By the Sea (Available in hand lotion, hand soap, soy candle). Seasonal: Pumpkin Caramel Sauce, Apple Crisp Topping Mix Urban Accents: Gourmet Gobbler Brown Butter Turkey Brine & Rub Kit, Gourmet Gobbler Traditional Stuffing Mix

Gourmet Gobbler Brown Butter Turkey Brine & Rub Kit, Gourmet Gobbler Traditional Stuffing Mix Vermont Coffee Company: Organic Compostable Single-Serve Coffee Pods (Available in Medium and Dark Roast – Coming Fall 2024)

Organic Compostable Single-Serve Coffee Pods (Available in Medium and Dark Roast – Coming Fall 2024) Tillen Farms: Martini Medley

Martini Medley Stonewall Home: Cardamom & Coriander (Available in Medium Apothecary, Bowl)

Cardamom & Coriander (Available in Medium Apothecary, Bowl) Michel Design Works: Foaming Hand Soap Refills: Lemon Basil, Honey Almond, Lavender Rosemary; Collections: By the Lake; Pumpkin Delight, Nutcracker Suite, Winter Woodland (Seasonal) Photography Collection: No. 4|Firewood. Halloween Collection (Seasonal): Spooky Woods, Sweet Pumpkin, Trick or Treat. Melamine Collection: Lemon Basil, Moss & Oak, Ocean Tide, White Spruce

Foaming Hand Soap Refills: Lemon Basil, Honey Almond, Lavender Rosemary; Collections: By the Lake; Pumpkin Delight, Nutcracker Suite, Winter Woodland (Seasonal) Photography Collection: No. 4|Firewood. Halloween Collection (Seasonal): Spooky Woods, Sweet Pumpkin, Trick or Treat. Melamine Collection: Lemon Basil, Moss & Oak, Ocean Tide, White Spruce Village Candle: Traditions Collection: Cranberry Bog (Available in Large Apothecary, Medium Apothecary, Small Apothecary, Medium Tumbler, Bowl); Key Lime Tart (Available in Large Apothecary, Medium Apothecary, Small Apothecary, Wrapped Votive, Wax Melt); Palo Santo & Cedar, Sangria (Available in Large Tumbler, Medium Tumbler, Small Tumbler, Bowl); Lakeside (Available in Large Tumbler, Medium Tumbler, Small Tumbler, Mini Glass Votive). Luminary Collection: Balsam Fir, Black Bamboo, Creamy Vanilla, Fresh Lemon, Rain, Tropical Getaway Mercury Glass: Clementine Evergreen, Fresh Lemon, Peach Bellini, Rain, Tranquility.



About Stonewall Kitchen

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

