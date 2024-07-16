Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter ended June 2, 2024. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f7gkgg8i at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $13,970,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter ended June 2, 2024 compared to $15,551,000 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter ended May 28, 2023 and $16,333,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2024. Net earnings for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter were $993,000 compared to $1,854,000 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $2,670,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net earnings before special items for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter were $1,781,000 compared to $2,407,000 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $2,308,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter was $2,610,000 compared to $3,311,000 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $3,201,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

During the 2025 fiscal year, the Company recorded a $1,052,000 pre-tax charge related to storm damage to the Company’s facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2024 fiscal year first quarter, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special cash dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special cash dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter. During the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded $70,000 of pre-tax costs to settle an insurance claim as the result of the bankruptcy of an insurer and $38,000 of pre-tax recruiting fees. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $657,000 in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter primarily from the reductions of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $224,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $0.13 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.09 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.12 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $0.11 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments, charges for modification of previously granted stock options, reductions in uncertain tax positions, tax deductions becoming unavailable, costs to settle an insurance claim and recruiting fees. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts – unaudited):

 13 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended  14 Weeks Ended
 June 2,
2024		  May 28,
2023		  March 3,
2024
Sales$13,970   $15,551   $16,333 
        
Net Earnings before Special Items1$1,781   $2,407   $2,308 
Special Items, Net of Tax:       
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs -    (570)   - 
Stock Option Modification -    (109)   - 
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities -    (65)   - 
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost -    -    (70)
Recruiting Fees -    -    (38)
Storm Damage Charge (1,052)   -    - 
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 264    191    37 
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options -    -    (224)
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions -    -    657 
        
Net Earnings$993   $1,854   $2,670 
        
Basic Earnings per Share:       
Basic Earnings before Special Items1$0.09   $0.12   $0.11 
Special Items:       
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs -    (0.03)   - 
Stock Option Modification -    (0.01)   - 
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities -    -    - 
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost -    -    - 
Recruiting Fees -    -    - 
Storm Damage Charge (0.05)   -    - 
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 0.01    0.01    - 
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options -    -    (0.01)
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions -    -    0.03 
        
Basic Earnings per Share$0.05   $0.09   $0.13 
        
        
        
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1$0.09   $0.12   $0.11 
Special Items:       
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs -    (0.03)   - 
Stock Option Modification -    (0.01)   - 
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities -    -    - 
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost -    -    - 
Recruiting Fees -    -    - 
Storm Damage Charge (0.05)   -    - 
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 0.01    0.01    - 
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options -    -    (0.01)
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions -    -    0.03 
        
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.05   $0.09   $0.13 
        
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:       
Basic 20,253    20,461    20,253 
Diluted 20,371    20,526    20,357 
        
1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
 

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

 June 2,
2024		 March 3,
2024
Assets(unaudited)  
Current Assets   
Cash and Marketable Securities$74,418  $77,211 
Accounts Receivable, Net 11,386   12,381 
Inventories 8,312   6,404 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,180   2,849 
Total Current Assets 97,296   98,845 
    
Fixed Assets, Net 22,185   23,499 
Operating Right-of-use Assets 81   95 
Other Assets 9,866   9,870 
Total Assets$129,428  $132,309 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts Payable$2,201  $3,514 
Accrued Liabilities 1,513   1,986 
Operating Lease Liability 17   53 
Income Taxes Payable 4,206   4,105 
Total Current Liabilities 7,937   9,658 
    
Long-term Operating Lease Liability 107   82 
Non-current Income Taxes Payable 5,259   5,259 
Deferred Income Taxes 3,240   3,222 
Other Liabilities 1,198   1,174 
Total Liabilities 17,741   19,395 
    
Shareholders’ Equity 111,687   112,914 
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$129,428  $132,309 
    
Additional information   
Equity per Share$5.51  $5.58 
    

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

 13 Weeks
Ended		  13 Weeks
Ended		  14 Weeks
Ended
 June 2,
2024		  May 28,
2023		  March 3,
2024
        
Net Sales$13,970   $15,551   $16,333 
        
Cost of Sales 9,871    10,718    11,880 
        
Gross Profit 4,099    4,833    4,453 
% of net sales 29.3%    31.1%    27.3% 
        
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 2,017    2,615    1,882 
% of net sales 14.4%    16.8%    11.5% 
        
Earnings from Operations 2,082    2,218    2,571 
        
Storm Damage Charge (1,052)   -    - 
Interest and Other Income:       
Interest Income 339    324    329 
        
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 1,369    2,542    2,900 
        
Income Tax Provision 376    688    230 
Net Earnings$993   $1,854   $2,670 
% of net sales 7.1%    11.9%    16.3% 
        

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands – unaudited):

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA     
        
 13 Weeks
Ended		  13 Weeks
Ended		  14 Weeks
Ended
 June 2,
2024		  May 28,
2023		  March 3,
2024
GAAP Net Earnings$993   $1,854   $2,670 
Adjustments:       
Income Tax Provision 376    688    230 
Interest Income (339)   (324)   (329)
Depreciation 439    305    418 
Stock Option Expense 89    109    104 
Special Items:       
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs -    570    - 
Stock Option Modification Charge (a) -    109    - 
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost -    -    70 
Recruiting Fees -    -    38 
Storm Damage Charge 1,052    -    - 
Adjusted EBITDA$2,610   $3,311   $3,201 
        
(a) pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter
 


  
Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500
  

