Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

Park reported net sales of $13,970,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter ended June 2, 2024 compared to $15,551,000 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter ended May 28, 2023 and $16,333,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2024. Net earnings for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter were $993,000 compared to $1,854,000 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $2,670,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net earnings before special items for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter were $1,781,000 compared to $2,407,000 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $2,308,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter was $2,610,000 compared to $3,311,000 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $3,201,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

During the 2025 fiscal year, the Company recorded a $1,052,000 pre-tax charge related to storm damage to the Company’s facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2024 fiscal year first quarter, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special cash dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special cash dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter. During the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded $70,000 of pre-tax costs to settle an insurance claim as the result of the bankruptcy of an insurer and $38,000 of pre-tax recruiting fees. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $657,000 in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter primarily from the reductions of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $224,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $0.13 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.09 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.12 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter and $0.11 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments, charges for modification of previously granted stock options, reductions in uncertain tax positions, tax deductions becoming unavailable, costs to settle an insurance claim and recruiting fees. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended June 2,

2024 May 28,

2023 March 3,

2024 Sales $ 13,970 $ 15,551 $ 16,333 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,781 $ 2,407 $ 2,308 Special Items, Net of Tax: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - (570 ) - Stock Option Modification - (109 ) - Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - (65 ) - Insurer Bankruptcy Cost - - (70 ) Recruiting Fees - - (38 ) Storm Damage Charge (1,052 ) - - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 264 191 37 Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - (224 ) Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions - - 657 Net Earnings $ 993 $ 1,854 $ 2,670 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - (0.03 ) - Stock Option Modification - (0.01 ) - Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - Insurer Bankruptcy Cost - - - Recruiting Fees - - - Storm Damage Charge (0.05 ) - - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 0.01 0.01 - Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - (0.01 ) Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions - - 0.03 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - (0.03 ) - Stock Option Modification - (0.01 ) - Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - Insurer Bankruptcy Cost - - - Recruiting Fees - - - Storm Damage Charge (0.05 ) - - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 0.01 0.01 - Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - (0.01 ) Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions - - 0.03 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,253 20,461 20,253 Diluted 20,371 20,526 20,357 1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

June 2,

2024 March 3,

2024 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 74,418 $ 77,211 Accounts Receivable, Net 11,386 12,381 Inventories 8,312 6,404 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,180 2,849 Total Current Assets 97,296 98,845 Fixed Assets, Net 22,185 23,499 Operating Right-of-use Assets 81 95 Other Assets 9,866 9,870 Total Assets $ 129,428 $ 132,309 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 2,201 $ 3,514 Accrued Liabilities 1,513 1,986 Operating Lease Liability 17 53 Income Taxes Payable 4,206 4,105 Total Current Liabilities 7,937 9,658 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 107 82 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 5,259 5,259 Deferred Income Taxes 3,240 3,222 Other Liabilities 1,198 1,174 Total Liabilities 17,741 19,395 Shareholders’ Equity 111,687 112,914 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 129,428 $ 132,309 Additional information Equity per Share $ 5.51 $ 5.58

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks

Ended 13 Weeks

Ended 14 Weeks

Ended June 2,

2024 May 28,

2023 March 3,

2024 Net Sales $ 13,970 $ 15,551 $ 16,333 Cost of Sales 9,871 10,718 11,880 Gross Profit 4,099 4,833 4,453 % of net sales 29.3% 31.1% 27.3% Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 2,017 2,615 1,882 % of net sales 14.4% 16.8% 11.5% Earnings from Operations 2,082 2,218 2,571 Storm Damage Charge (1,052 ) - - Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 339 324 329 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 1,369 2,542 2,900 Income Tax Provision 376 688 230 Net Earnings $ 993 $ 1,854 $ 2,670 % of net sales 7.1% 11.9% 16.3%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands – unaudited):

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA 13 Weeks

Ended 13 Weeks

Ended 14 Weeks

Ended June 2,

2024 May 28,

2023 March 3,

2024 GAAP Net Earnings $ 993 $ 1,854 $ 2,670 Adjustments: Income Tax Provision 376 688 230 Interest Income (339 ) (324 ) (329 ) Depreciation 439 305 418 Stock Option Expense 89 109 104 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - 570 - Stock Option Modification Charge (a) - 109 - Insurer Bankruptcy Cost - - 70 Recruiting Fees - - 38 Storm Damage Charge 1,052 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,610 $ 3,311 $ 3,201 (a) pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter



