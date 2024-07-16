Educational, Gorgeously Illustrated, and One of the Most Delightful New Children’s Books of the Year

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For parents and teachers looking for the next great reading adventure for preschool and elementary-aged children, Ten Little Manatees offers ten underwater journeys in one! This stellar new book introduces kids to ten adorable, hand-illustrated sea cows who love to frolic and play.

One by one, each manatee has its own special adventure in the sea, from watching birds dive for fish to chasing turtles in the foam. Cleverly, the poetry-styled narrative teaches rhythm and rhyme, as well as subtraction concepts. As each manatee finds a reason to stay behind, the book helps young readers count down from ten. Ten Little Manatees also communicates gentle lessons like avoiding sunburn and tummy aches. (Watch out for those watermelons!) Perhaps best of all, the book’s illustrations are beautifully soft and comforting. They feature numerous sea animals and environments that children will fall in love with, making the story a great starter for learning about ocean ecosystems.

This charming, wonderfully structured book features lovingly crafted illustrations and a message that inspires imagination and friendship. With a charming story and delightful characters, Ten Little Manatees is the kind of book that kids will want to read over and over, making it the perfect relaxing, educational, and heartwarming read for story groups or bedtime.

Ten Little Manatees is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Jennifer A. Sheran is a children’s book author with a deep love for nature and wildlife. Her fascination with manatees was stirred by a vacation to Southwest Florida where she encountered these incredible creatures up close for the first time. Jennifer aims to inspire young readers to appreciate the amazing world we live in—especially the creatures that make their homes alongside us. Her work reflects a strong commitment to helping kids develop a lifelong passion for reading and learning.

