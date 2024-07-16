Global Pool and Spa Market Size To Worth USD 34.56 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.10%

New York, United States , July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pool and Spa Market Size is to Grow from USD 21.01 Billion in 2023 to USD 34.56 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during the projected period.





A facility designed to hold water for swimming and other recreational uses is called a pool. A specially designed building that holds warm water is called a spa. Sometimes people refer to it as a pool spa or hot tub. Several factors, such as the popularity of outdoor recreation and water-based activities in warm climates and the spike in demand for these pools during the summer influence the market for portable and inflatable swimming pools. The market for spa services is driven by the expansion of spa menus, which provide a wide range of therapies and treatments and cater to a wider clientele with varying health needs and preferences. Europe is one of the main players in the rapidly growing global wellness and spa tourism market. As a result, the demand for spas and swimming pools for leisure has increased along with the growth of the tourism industry. The construction of hotels and homestays will further fuel demand for the facility's swimming pools and spas. Unbalanced and unfiltered water can become so contaminated that a substantial amount of waste is produced when it must be drained and replaced.

Global Pool and Spa Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Spas and Pools), By Accessories (Filters, Chlorinators, Blowers, Cleaners, and Covers), By Material (Plastic, Rubber, Fiberglass, Stainless Steel, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The pools segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pool & spa market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global pool & spa market is divided into spas and pools. Among these, the pools segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pool & spa market during the projected timeframe. Educational institutions, such as high schools and universities, occasionally have access to swimming pools for recreational, physical education, and competitive swimming.

The filters segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global pool & spa market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of accessories, the global pool & spa market is divided into filters, chlorinators, blowers, cleaners, and covers. Among these, the filters segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global pool & spa market during the projected timeframe. Filters are crucial for removing debris, pollutants, and other impurities from the water to preserve swimming safety, cleanliness, and purity.

The fiberglass segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the pool & spa market during the estimated period.

On the basis of material, the global pool & spa market is divided into plastic, rubber, fiberglass, stainless steel, and others. Among these, the fiberglass segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the pool & spa market during the estimated period. Fiberglass pools often have the lowest lifetime maintenance and upkeep costs due to the composition of the surface, which prevents algae growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global pool & spa market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global pool & spa market over the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, several developing countries like China, Japan, and India are expected to have strong economic growth. Australia is the biggest pool and spa market in the region. The primary driver of Australia's growth is the increasing focus on home renovations and improvements. The hotel industry is one end market driving the spa market since more customers are utilizing hydrotherapy bathtubs. Furthermore, it is projected that the region's increasing adoption of traditional massage will propel the pool and spa industries. The tourism sector anticipates that the local market will increase, which will lead to the installation of more pools and spas in the region as new hotels and resorts are constructed.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global pool & spa market during the projected timeframe. California and Florida have the highest concentration of in-ground swimming pools in the United States. Sales of swim spas and hot tubs from overseas have a small but growing influence on the US market. Since a large number of the region's population work from home and have more extra income than ever before, there was a high demand for pools and nearly anything associated with an outdoor lifestyle.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Pool & Spa Market include Narvi Oy, TyloHelo, Roca, SAWO Inc., Kohler Co., Harvia Group, Pentair, Fluidra, KLAFS GmbH & Co. KG, Jaquar, Bullfrog Spas, Coast Spas Manufacturing Inc., BTL, Unbescheiden GmbH, Duravit AG, and other key companies.

Recent Developments

In October 2021, Pleatco was purchased by Pentair for about USD 255 million. Pleatco produces clean air and water filtration systems for pool, spa, and commercial air users.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Pool & Spa Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Pool & Spa Market, By Type

Spas

Pools

Global Pool & Spa Market, By Accessories

Filters

Chlorinators

Blowers

Cleaners

Covers

Global Pool & Spa Market, By Material

Plastic

Rubber

Fiberglass

Stainless Steel

Others

Pool & Spa Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



