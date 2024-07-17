Transaction in own shares

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
17 July 2024

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 16 July 2024 it had purchased a total of 127 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased000000127
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)£0.0000£0.0000£0.0000£4.8400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)£0.0000£0.0000£0.0000£4.8020
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)£0.0000£0.0000£0.0000£4.8217

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases, and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 386,884,938 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 386,884,938.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameJefferies International Limited
Intermediary CodeJEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP


Number of SharesPrice Per Share (GBP)Trading VenueDate of TransactionTime of TransactionTransaction reference number
14.840AQXE16/07/202410:24:5400412135714TRLO1.1.1
14.836AQXE16/07/202410:32:4400412136935TRLO1.1.1
84.840AQXE16/07/202410:49:1400412139876TRLO1.1.1
84.840AQXE16/07/202410:56:0600412141206TRLO1.1.1
84.840AQXE16/07/202411:03:0700412142318TRLO1.1.1
84.834AQXE16/07/202411:10:2000412143335TRLO1.1.1
84.816AQXE16/07/202411:17:3100412144385TRLO1.1.1
84.816AQXE16/07/202411:24:5600412145415TRLO1.1.1
84.822AQXE16/07/202411:58:2300412149363TRLO1.1.1
244.822AQXE16/07/202411:58:2300412149364TRLO1.1.1
84.814AQXE16/07/202412:03:4600412150245TRLO1.1.1
84.814AQXE16/07/202412:11:5800412151248TRLO1.1.1
84.810AQXE16/07/202412:20:0400412152228TRLO1.1.1
84.804AQXE16/07/202412:29:2700412153386TRLO1.1.1
84.802AQXE16/07/202412:36:2900412154361TRLO1.1.1
14.820AQXE16/07/202412:55:0600412157075TRLO1.1.1
14.824AQXE16/07/202413:11:2600412160237TRLO1.1.1
14.830AQXE16/07/202413:30:0100412164379TRLO1.1.1
14.836AQXE16/07/202413:41:5900412167200TRLO1.1.1
14.828AQXE16/07/202413:55:3500412169820TRLO1.1.1