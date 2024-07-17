Global Construction Worker Safety Market Size To Worth USD 8.98 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.91%

New York, United States , July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Construction Worker Safety Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.49 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.98 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.91% during the projected period.





The meaning of "construction worker safety" refers to the protocols, standards, and tools utilized to guarantee the safety and welfare of those engaged in the construction industry. It includes a range of measures designed to lessen the risks associated with construction work, such as falls, electrocutions, exposure to toxic materials, and struck-by mishaps. The construction worker safety portion of the activities is focused on preventing illness, injury, death, and other health-related concerns among workers on construction sites. Construction worker safety, training programs, and technology advancements are provided by the industry to meet the demands of construction workers. The reason for the growth of the construction industry is the increased spending on infrastructure by governments worldwide. The expansion of the construction industry is also facilitated by rising private sector investments. One of the main forces behind the market's growth is the government's increasing investment in renovating various residential and commercial buildings to boost the national economy. However, one of the factors restricting the growth of the construction worker safety market is the industry's growing reliance on automation equipment, which lowers the demand for human labour.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Construction Worker Safety Marke t Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal Protective Equipment, Fall Protection Equipment, and Safe Excess Equipment), By Construction Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Application (Worker Body Safety and Workplace Safety), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033. "

The personal protective equipment segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global construction worker safety market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global construction worker safety market is divided into personal protective equipment, fall protection equipment, and safe excess equipment. Among these, the personal protective equipment segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global construction worker safety market during the projected timeframe. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is still in high demand because it is required to protect workers from several hazards, including head injuries, respiratory issues, and exposure to toxic substances, and because safety rules are highly tight.

The residential segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global construction worker safety market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of construction type, the global construction worker safety market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Among these, the residential segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global construction worker safety market during the projected timeframe. Residential construction sites frequently include smaller teams working at lower heights, but they still carry the same risks of electrical hazards, falls, and operating heavy equipment.

The worker body safety segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global construction worker safety market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global construction worker safety market is divided into worker body safety and workplace safety. Among these, the worker body safety segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global construction worker safety market during the estimated period. The term "workplace safety" refers to the circumstances workers face at work and involves all elements that affect their general well-being, safety, or comfort.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global construction worker safety market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global construction worker safety market over the forecast period. The market for construction worker safety in Europe has experienced development as a result of the low cost of bariatric surgery and the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Additionally, the region's automation and industrialization have increased demand for the product.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global construction worker safety market during the projected timeframe. One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the APAC market is the growing need for infrastructure and residential development in the developing countries of the region as a result of increased industrialization.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global construction worker safety market include Hilti, Radians, inc., Ansell Ltd, MSA, Mallcom Limited, ESC Safety Consultants, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, Rock Fall Ltd., Code Consultants Inc., Risk Management Partners, Inc, ComplianceGo, Global FPG, and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Hilti collaborated with Canvas, a construction robotics startup that created a robotic drywalling system with the goal of enabling individuals to construct in daring new ways. Hilti would assist Canvas in conceptualizing better working methods by utilizing robotics and artificial intelligence as part of this relationship.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global construction worker safety market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Construction Worker Safety Market, By Type

Personal Protective Equipment

Fall Protection Equipment

Safe Excess Equipment

Global Construction Worker Safety Market, By Construction Type

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Construction Worker Safety Market, By Application

Worker Body Safety

Workplace Safety

Global Construction Worker Safety Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



