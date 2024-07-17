SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 17, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates Phryges, Bringing Olympic-Inspired Meme Coin to Users

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of Phryges into OKX Wallet. This integration brings the Olympic-inspired meme coin and its ecosystem to OKX Wallet users.

Phryges is the original and first Olympic mascot meme coin on Ethereum for the 2024 Olympics. It aims to link the crypto universe with tangible experiences related to the Olympic Games, offering a unique blend of meme culture and global sports enthusiasm.

This integration allows OKX Wallet users to easily access and interact with the Phryges ecosystem, including its token and related decentralized applications (dApps). Users can now participate in the Olympic-themed crypto experience, potentially benefiting from the excitement and opportunities surrounding the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer