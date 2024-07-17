Press Release

Spain’s Aire Networks selects Nokia mobile core solutions to enhance customer experience

Deal covers Nokia mobile core solutions that will modernize network and expands existing relationship between the two companies.





17 July 2024

Espoo, Finland – Aire Networks has chosen Nokia mobile core solutions to modernize the operator’s network in Spain and improve the customer experience with expanded coverage areas, faster data speeds, and enhanced network reliability.

The deal, which includes Nokia voice core, packet core, subscriber data management, policy control and signaling will increase the operator’s network capacity. Nokia’s solutions will support Aire’s network evolution to unlock new services and business models that deliver faster time to value and revenue streams.

As part of the agreement, Aire Networks will utilize Nokia’s MantaRay NM solution for a consolidated and automated network view that optimizes network monitoring and management. The operator already uses a variety of Nokia products including Switching Fabric, which connects Nokia infrastructure to Aire’s network assets.

Joan Aniorte, CTO at Aire Networks, said: “Through our expanded partnership with Nokia, we will further elevate the customer experience with across-the-board upgrades; from better signal capability and connectivity to a significant improvement in network reliability. All of this will strengthen our service offering and allow us to better meet the growing demands of our customers.”

Erez Sverdlov, Vice President, Cloud and Network Services Market Leader for Europe at Nokia, said: “As a leading wholesale telecommunications operator in the Spanish market, Aire Networks continues to drive transformation projects that deliver critical changes for its customers. We are very pleased to build Aire Networks a new core network with our leading solutions. It further demonstrates Nokia’s consistent focus on helping customers and partners create new value and transform their business operations.”

Resources and additional information

Website: Nokia MantaRay NM

Website: Nokia 5G Voice Core

Website: Nokia Cloud Packet Core

Website: Nokia Subscriber Data Management

Website: Nokia Policy Control

Website: Nokia 5G Signaling

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com