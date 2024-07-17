Finland: Data Centre Landscape Report 2024-2027, Featuring Equinix, Hetzner, atNorth, Advania AB, Elisa, TS-Yhtyma and Hyperco

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland: Data Centre Landscape - 2024 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report covering the Finnish Data Centre market provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:
- The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
- Data Centre raised floor space forecast from2024 to 2027
- DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from2024 to 2027
- Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)
- Data Centre geographical city clusters
- Data Centre Pricing forecast from2024 to 2027 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)
- Data Centre Revenues -2024 to 2027
- The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook
Finnish Data Centre Market Highlights
- There are just under forty third-party Data Centre facilities in Finland
- atNorth - which entered the Finnish market in January 2023 through the acquisition of two facilities from IT Firm Advania AB - announced two additional data centres with one of them being a mega site campus offering immediate power of 60 MW when operational in the second half of 2025. Expansion and new developments have been announced by Hyperco and Hetzner Online with Elisa building new edge data centres.
- The Finnish Data Centre Market is consolidating with Hyperco acquiring its first data centre from TS-Yhtyma, a Finnish family office, for more than Euro€35 million and atNorth entering Finland through an acquisition
- Finland has low electricity pricing as a differentiator and space rentals in Finland which are the lowest in the EU and notably cheaper than in other Scandinavian countries (especially Denmark).
- Data Centre revenues are forecast to increase by over 40% over the forecast period 2024 to 2027
Company Coverage:
- Equinix
- Hetzner
- atNorth
- Advania AB
- Elisa
- TS-Yhtyma
- Hyperco
Key Topics Covered:
- Acquisitions/Mergers
- Data Centre Development in Finland
- Summary Box - Finnish Data Centre Landscape Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Finland
- The Key Finnish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Finnish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2024 to 2027)
- Finnish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2024 to 2027)
- Finnish Data Centre Power Costs - in Euro per kWH
- The Key Finnish Data Centre Clusters
- Finnish Data Centre Pricing forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2024 to 2027)
- Finnish Data Centre Revenues forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2024 to 2027)
- The Key Trends in the Finnish Data Centre Market
- Finnish Data Centre Outlook
