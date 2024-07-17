Digital Forensics in Law Enforcement 2024 2030: Migration of Security Budget from Legacy to Digitalized Solutions

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Digital Forensics in Law Enforcement, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital forensics involves recognizing, obtaining, handling, scrutinizing, and documenting electronic information. Many illicit activities leave some type of digital evidence, which exists in many forms: documents, emails, photos, videos, text messages, social media, GPS data, internet browsing history, and other types of metadata. Investigators can collect this evidence from various hardware including computer hard drives, network servers, mobile devices, and cloud storage.
Digital forensics platforms provide a way for case analysts and investigation teams to organize, track, and manage cases across agencies. Open-source databases, social media data, geolocation, device data, and other databases can provide the necessary context that helps investigators connect the dots and build their cases.
While numerous private sector industries have adopted digital forensics tools as part of their security operations, law enforcement agencies remain the primary customers for these platforms.
The report analyzes industry trends in digital forensics technologies in the areas of automation, investments, and transparency in data collection. Growth opportunities are related to how digital forensics solutions are prompting law enforcement agencies to reallocate budgets, assess risks, and protect privacy.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Automated Digital Forensics Insights for Security Usage
- Migration of Security Budget from Legacy to Digitalized Solutions
- Transparent Operations and Data Collection for Security Investigations
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Regional Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Introduction
- Types of Forensic Analysis
- Investigation Process
- Application Areas
- Use in Case Investigations
- Impact on Law Enforcement Processes
- Ethical Usage and Privacy Concerns
- Key Policy Developments
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Latin America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Central Asia
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Middle East
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Case Studies
- Case Studies: North America
- Case Studies: Central Asia and Latin America
- Case Studies: Europe
- Case Studies: Asia-Pacific
- Case Studies: Middle East and Africa
