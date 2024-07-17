Japan Self-defense Forces National Budget Assessment 2024 - Dual-use Technologies will Catalyze Transformational Growth in the Japanese Defense Industry

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Self-defense Forces National Budget Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service analyzes Japan's FY 2024 national defense budget request and the Defense Buildup Program (FY 2023-FY 2027) to briefly discuss Japan's indigenous defense manufacturing prowess and growth outlook.

The study examines Japan's national policies, international defense, and security relationships, and the regional geopolitical climate to:

Identify industry drivers, restraints, and emerging growth opportunities

Explore the competitive landscape and highlight leading foreign and domestic industry participants

Discuss the spending trends for major arms through FY 2027 and determine leading technology/ projects for each segmentation

Assess Japan's defense trade activities and elucidate emerging trade opportunities with allied nations in North America, Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East

To re-establish its local defense manufacturing capabilities, the Japan Self-defense Forces will prioritize adopting commercial/civilian technologies for military operations. The various government incentives introduced by Japan could support an increased participation of nontraditional companies in the defense industry.

Collaborations with allied nations for the co-development and co-production of cutting-edge defense solutions, such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, and autonomy, could enhance interdisciplinary partnerships among academia, government, defense and commercial sectors, small and medium enterprises, and start-ups.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Japan FY 2024 Defense Buildup Program Budget Analysis

Defense Buildup Program Budget Classification

Defense Buildup Program: Top Technology by Segment

Competitive Landscape

Representative Defense Contracts

Japan Arms Trade Overview

Japan Arms Trade Opportunities

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Joint RDT&E

Growth Opportunity 2: Cyber Defense Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 3: Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k0pfo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.