THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95



PDMR NOTIFICATION

17 JULY 2024

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that Chris Allner has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Pembroke VCT plc with effect from 1 June 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181