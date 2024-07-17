Demulsifiers Market Projected to Reach US$ 3.47 Billion by 2034, Reports Fact.MR.

Rockville, MD., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Demulsifier Market is calculated at a value of US$ 2.48 billion in 2024, according to a recently updated industry research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market is forecasted to advance at 3.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The use of demulsifiers is increasing as specialty chemicals in crude oil processing. Emulsion formations affect oil recovery operations and production facilities. Thereby, an increase in the use of emulsion breakers, such as demulsifiers, etc., is attributed to their ability to separate saline water from extracted crude oil. Growing global demand for crude oil is responsible for rising sales of demulsifiers.

In recent years, there has been a noteworthy increase in the use of demulsifiers in petroleum products, including butane, liquefied petroleum gas, kerosene, fuel oil, diesel, etc. Increased efficiency of demulsifiers as chemical emulsion breakers owing to their stronger affinity toward water-based interfaces is contributing to their growing demand around the world. However, the imposition of government restrictions on the use of demulsifiers due to their adverse effects on the environment is limiting their demand growth to some extent.

Key Takeaway from the Demulsifier Market Study:

Global sales of demulsifiers are approximated to reach US$ 3.47 billion by the end of 2034.

East Asia is analyzed to capture 26.2% share of the global market by 2034-end.

Demand for demulsifiers in South Korea is evaluated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Worldwide demand for demulsifiers for sludge oil treatment is calculated to increase at 3.4% CAGR and reach a market worth of US$ 1.69 billion by the end of 2034.

Oil-soluble demulsifiers are set to occupy 57.4% share of the global market by 2034-end.

“Effective use of demulsifiers reduces emulsion formation and minimizes the frequency of equipment maintenance and cleaning, thereby helping in optimized production uptime,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Huge Reserves of Shale Gas and Oil Resources in North America Driving Demulsifier Demand

Demand for demulsifiers in North America is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach a market valuation of US$ 857.5 million by the end of 2034. Constant development of shale gas and oil resources in the region, especially in the United States, is contributing to target market expansion. There is increased demand for demulsifiers for the effective processing of emulsions. Moreover, growing use of demulsifiers for preparing feedstock and crude oil for refinement is also contributing to their increased sales.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Type:

Oil-Soluble

Water-Soluble

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Application:

Crude Oil

Petro Refineries

Lubricant Manufacturing

Oil-based Power Plants

Sludge Oil Treatment

Demulsifier Industry News:

To expand their product offerings and gain a competitive advantage, major players in the demulsifier industry are employing a variety of tactics, including joint ventures, mergers, partnerships, and new product development. Providing high-quality products and managing supply chain systems enable market participants to expand their reach across geographical boundaries.

In 2022, the Dow Chemical Company intended to develop new demulsifiers that help reduce the amount of water droplets or particles during the demulsification process. This business dominates a substantial portion of the North American market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the demulsifier market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (oil-soluble, water-soluble) and application (crude oil, petro refineries, lubricant manufacturing, oil-based power plants, sludge oil treatment), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

