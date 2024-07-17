Global Actuators Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034: Emphasis on Miniaturization and Compact Design of Actuators, Adoption of Electric Actuators Influencing the Landscape

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Actuators Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-Use Industry, Motion, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global actuators market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors and market drivers. In an optimistic scenario, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of $70.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to attain $139.4 billion by 2034.



A primary catalyst for this growth is the escalating demand for automation and control solutions across various industries. Actuators play a pivotal role in enabling precise and efficient movement and control of mechanical systems, contributing to increased productivity, operational efficiency, and cost savings.

This demand is driven by sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, recognizing the importance of advanced actuation technologies in optimizing processes and enhancing performance.



The rising awareness of the significance of automation and smart manufacturing acts as a significant driver for the global actuators market. Industries are increasingly investing in advanced actuation systems to improve their production processes, streamline operations, and remain competitive in the global market. The integration of advanced technologies like robotics, IoT, and AI presents lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the actuators market, allowing for enhanced functionality, connectivity, and intelligence in actuation systems.



Regions such as North America are witnessing substantial growth in the actuators market, driven by the adoption of automation solutions across various industries. Companies such as Emerson Electric, ABB Ltd., and Rockwell Automation are leading the market, offering a wide range of actuation products and solutions catering to diverse industry verticals. These companies play a crucial role in shaping the global actuators market, leveraging their expertise in automation technologies, innovation, and customer-centric solutions.



Overall, the global actuators market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the growing demand for automation, technological advancements, and the increasing adoption of advanced actuation solutions across industries worldwide.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global actuators market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as end-use industry, type, and motion. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global actuators market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Moog, Inc.

SMC Corporation

Curtiss-Wright

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Rotork

SKF Group

Eaton

Tolomatic

TAMAGAWA SEIKI CO.,LTD.

MISUMI Corporation

NOOK Industries, INC. Overview Top Products/Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers Key Personnel Analyst View Market Share



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $70.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $139.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Adoption of Electric Actuators

1.1.2 Emphasis on Miniaturization and Compact Design of Actuators

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2. Actuators Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Actuators Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.3.1 Automotive

2.3.2 Construction

2.3.3 Aerospace and Defence

2.3.4 Oil and Gas

2.3.5 Mining

2.3.6 Power Generation

2.3.7 Others



3. Actuators Market (by Products)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Actuators Market (by Motion)

3.3.1 Linear Actuators

3.3.2 Rotary Actuators

3.4 Actuators Market (by Type)

3.4.1 Hydraulic

3.4.2 Pneumatic

3.4.3 Electric

3.4.4 Others



